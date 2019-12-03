Big Relief for St. Timothy’s Gov’t Hospital in Robertsport

— Cape Mountainians in Americas welcome new medical doctor

The National Association of Cape Mountainians in the Americas (NACA), says it is excited about the arrival of Dr. James Eric Appel in Liberia to volunteer at St. Timothy’s Government Hospital in Robersport, Grand Cape Mount County.

The Association said Dr. Appel’s presence at the hospital “is a big relief” to the county, and nearby areas in alleviating some of the medical needs of the people.

In a press release issued on Sunday, December 1, 2019, NACA said it looks forward to working with Dr. Appel and Cross-Cultural Care International to help revamp the healthcare system at St. Timothy’s Hospital.

The Association said the series of programs held in Robertsport to welcome Dr. Appel and his family demonstrated how appreciative the people are to receive a doctor, who will be sacrificing his comfort to take care of their medical needs.

Dr. Appel, an American Family Medicine Physician, arrived in the country recently under a Cross-Cultural Care (C3) program, and is to volunteer at St. Timothy’s Hospital for five years. He is in the country along with his wife Sarah (also a Nurse) and their three children.

According to globalc3.org, Dr. Appel has over 15 years to his credit performing thousands of OB/Gyn (women cases), General Surgery, and Orthopedic (bone) cases in the Republic of Chad on a completely voluntary basis.

On the doctor’s connection to Cape Mount, the website said Dr. Appel took time away from his busy schedule during the Ebola Crisis in Liberia to surf in Robertsport, where he fell in love with the coastal city.

While at St. Timothy’s Hospital, Dr. Appel will make the facility a “true referral hospital, and a surgical center of excellence, training Liberia’s future doctors and American volunteers,” the website said.

Also, he will strengthen C3’s relationship with the Ministry of Health’s leadership in Monrovia.

C3 is a USA-based nonprofit, 501 (C), international non-government organization (NGO), and is registered as such in Liberia to partner with the ministries of Health and Education by improving capacity of personnel in Grand Cape Mount County.

NACA’s former Board Chairman, Dr. H. Momo Fahnbulleh, has called on his fellow Cape Mountainians to mobilize their resources to help rebuild the over 100-year-old St. Timothy’s Government Hospital.

Fahnbulleh observed that the hospital has not gone through any major improvements in several years, and that Cape Mountainians in the diasporas can work with the county’s leadership to launch a capital campaign to improve conditions at the hospital, and other important public buildings that are still in ruins since civil war ended in 2003.

Dr. Fahnbulleh, who made the call recently when he served as a keynote speaker at NACA’s 17th Convention in Folcroft, outside Philadelphia in Pennsylvania, named war affected facilities as the Tubman Center of African Culture and Hotel Wakorlor in Robersport.

Earlier during the business session in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, NACA’s president Emmanuel Massaquoi spoke of efforts being made to “retool the Association” to reflect unity and cooperation among its members.

He said the refusal of the past administration to officially turn over to his administration after the 2018 Convention in New York should never define the Association’s members as his administration’s priorities were to restore trust, respect, dignity and enhance effective communication as well as strengthening the various chapters.

Board Chairman Abraham Kiazolu said there is an “unprecedented cooperation” between the administration and the Board of Directors and, because of this, both have achieved a lot in meeting the goals of the Association.

He, however, spoke of the need for the various local presidents to encourage their respective Board members to attend meetings.

During the convention, over US$20,000 was raised in cash to help with the Association’s programs.

Also, several personalities were honored for their outstanding contributions to the Association and the Liberian community in Pennsylvania.

It can be recalled that NACA in February and September of this year donated medical equipment and supplies to St. Timothy’s Hospital, the Sinje Clinic, as well as other clinics in Grand Cape Mount County, worth US$75,000.