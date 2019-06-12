Big Boost for the Agricultural Sector

— 20 university students to study in Israel

In furtherance of President George Weah’s visit to Israel early this year, a 2 member delegation from the state of Israel is in Country to recruit qualified Liberian University students to undergo a one-year intensive training in the agricultural sector.

A total of 60 students were shortlisted from various Universities across Liberia to go through the recruitment process; wherein 20 of them will be selected to undergo one-year intensive training in Israel. The selected students will get first-hand training with experienced farmers in general agriculture, livestock, agri-businesses, among others.

Yaron Tamir, Chief Executive Officer of the Agro Study in Israel told cross section of students on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Fendall that this is the first phase of the training process, as the numbers of students are expected to increase annually.

“Upon the return of these students, they will help create agri-businesses to help generate private sector jobs in the agricultural sector,” Tamir said.

According to him, Israel has about one thousand six hundred agriculture students in fifteen countries around the world, from which Liberia is going to benefit. Therefore, it is very important to understand that exchange of knowledge helps to combine what one has acquired over the years to better impact his country, he said.

He disclosed that upon the completion of the vetting process, qualified students are expected to go to Israel early September or October this year.

Dr. Mogana Flomo, Minister of Agriculture, cautioned students who will be successful to study hard as their one-year achievement will bring a great impact on the growth and development of the agricultural sector of Liberia.

Dr. Flomo, in a short conversation with local journalists, lauded the Israeli government for their support to the government of Liberia. He assured his counterpart of the Liberian Government’s commitment to transforming the agricultural sector in accordance with the government’s Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

It can be recalled that in February of this year, President Weah paid an official visit to the State of Israel, where the Israeli Government promised to help boost the agricultural sector. The visit of the Israeli delegation is in fulfillment of the promise made by the Israeli Government.