Bethel Ministries Welcomes 2021 with New Name

The Presiding Bishop of the Bethel World Outreach Ministries International (BWOMI), Darlingston Johnson has disclosed on his official Facebook page that their denomination is transitioning from BWOMI to Harvest Intercontinental Ministries Unlimited, or HIM-U for short.

“I’m excited to officially announce that effective January 1, 2021, we will no longer be known as Bethel World Outreach Ministries International. Our new organization name is Harvest Intercontinental Ministries Unlimited; and each church within the organization becomes Harvest Intercontinental Ministries Church”, the Bishop said in his Facebook video.

He added that after the last 30 years God has allowed Bethel to be actively involved in sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ around the world and has planted over 350 churches and fellowships worldwide.

“By the grace of God, we’ve planted over 350 churches and fellowships in Africa, Asia, Australia, ULA, South America and North America. This is not a story about us, but of God’s love for humanity and His desire to have a personal relationship with each person through His son, Jesus”, Bishop Johnson said.

Though the name of the institution has been changed to HIM-U; Bishop Johnson said in his response to a member that, “Our doctrine has not changed. The motto may change so it can best represent the new name.”

Other members also argued that the new name seems more business-like and it does not present itself without being explained. According to Bishop Johnson, the name was“Carefully chosen and spiritually guarded.”

“It is self-explanatory and unique in that it describes the vision or purpose of the Church of Jesus Chris; the Great Commission. Bethel is a great name and it served the purpose of being the house of God, but God is calling us to take a new journey. Bethel is also a household name because there are more churches with the word Bethel than Harvest,” said the Bishop.

When asked about the “World Outreach” being the same as “Harvest,” Bishop Johnson explained that, in spite of the similarity, there is a difference between outreach and harvest in that, harvest details the process of an outreach; it is more specific about the intention to win souls.

He also acknowledged God for allowing them to serve people in villages and in the metropolitan cities of the world. “From ordinary people living in homes made of mud to world leaders living in presidential residences and palaces, God has allowed us to serve them.”

“We’ve taken the great commission seriously and have invested time, effort and human equity into helping people to study Jesus, grow in their faith and helping people to make impact upon their world by serving others in His name,” He said.

Bishop Johnson called on members and Christians around the world to appreciate their diocese bishops for their commitment in reaching the Gospel to the rich and poor. “Join me from around the world today as we appreciate our six extraordinary leaders who along with their wives have committed themselves completely to the work of Jesus through this ministry around the world.”

The six diocese bishops include diocesan Bishops, Rev. Dr. M. Wolo Belleh, 1st Diocese, Liberia, Guinea and Guinea Bissau; Rev. Dr. Julius Laggah, 2nd Diocese, Sierra Leone, Ghana and Nigeria; Rev. Victor Charles Okafor, diocese 3, Senegal, Mali, The Gambia and Cote D’Ivoire; Rev. Daniel Alain Njoya, Cameroon, Gabon, D.R. Congo, Chad, South Africa, Rwanda, Tanzanian and Kenya; Rev. Boureima Kimso, Diosece 5, Burkina Faso, Benin, Niger and Togo and Rev. S. Musa Korfeh, 6th Diosece, Americas, Australia and Europe.

According to Bishop Johnson, their vision is creating “A world where no one lives or dies without Christ”, for this, “We are on a mission to bring the message of Jesus to the entire world”, he noted.

The six diocese bishops pledge their support and said they stand with Bishop Johnson as they transition to Harvest Intercontinental Ministries Unlimited.