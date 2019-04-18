Bengoma-Liberia Launches Nationwide Peace and Reconciliation Campaign

…Rallies Bong County Mandingos

Bengoma-Liberia, a predominately Mandingo-owned not-for-profit organization, has launched a nationwide campaign to promote peace and reconciliation among Muslims and members of of Mandingo ethnic group in the country, a release has said.

Bengoma-Liberia Incorporated is a Muslim and Mandingo dominated group with an objective to encourage peace, reconciliation and co-existence among Liberians from various tribal and religious backgrounds.

The Chairperson of the Group, Madam Hawa Keita, said the initiative to preach peace messages is the organization’s own way of re-echoing the need for reconciliation and unity among Liberians, especially in rural communities.

Madam Keita said the ongoing campaign is also in fulfillment of government’s Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

Despite calls for an economic and war crimes court, Madam Keita maintains that there is still a need for Liberians themselves to seek ways that will reconcile and unite the entire citizenry for growth and prosperity.

“We may have all the courts of war in the country, but we (Liberians) will still have to unite and reconcile ourselves, if we are to move forward,” she added.

According to the release, Madam Keita spoke on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, during a meeting with the Muslim and Mandingo community in Gbarnga, Bong county, where she challenged the member to focus more on building the nation through peace and reconciliation.

A stalwart of Bengoma-Liberia, Kerkula Muka-Kamara, also said that division among citizens has no future, and as such, it must be resisted at all levels for peace to reign in the country.

Kamara added that peace and reconciliation is only possible if Liberians forget the bitter past, and embrace a “glorious future.”

“Rwanda fought one of the deadliest tribal wars, but see how the country is developing today; we can be better than Rwanda if we can unite and reconcile our differences,” he said.

According to Mr. Kamara, members of the organization will extend the newly launched peace and reconciliation campaign to every community to ensure that Liberia is fully united.

He believes that unity and reconciliation is a must, adding, “we have to come together and unite so that all other developmental issues will be added unto us.”