Belle and Salayea Districts to Self-Help Road Project Soon

-Rep. Wesso begins road project to connect both districts in Gbarpolu and Lofa Counties

Citizens of Salayea District, Lofa County have begun a consultation on how to begin a road construction that would connect Salayea District with Belle District in Gbarpolu County across the Via River.

This labor-intensive project will be solely reliant on the use of manpower without road-building machinery; meaning that men are going to use cutlasses and axes to cut down trees and brush.

The initiative, undertaken by the Gbarpolu County District #2 Representative, Kanie Wesso, is meant to create easy access for citizens of that part of the country to have a free movement.

Road connectivity in central and northern Liberia has become a serious challenge leaving citizens of the region to walk for hours, or a day between towns and villages in search of their economic needs on a daily basis.

The Via River, which divides Belle and Salayea Districts, has become a major impediment to trade and social activities. Citizens ride canoes for hours, which poses a greater risk of people drowning.

Based on these challenges, Rep. Wesso has undertaken a series of road construction projects in that part of the country to ease the constraints facing citizens. The project would allow vehicles and motorcycles to ply those roads to introduce commercial transportation that will help the locals to move easily.

The Gbarpolu Lawmaker says besides roads, he has initiated several other projects including the provision of medical drugs in various parts district.

Rep. Wesso, also distributed farming materials including cutlasses and other tools to citizens of the district to enhance their farming activities.

Speaking at a welcoming ceremony in Kpayaquelleh Town, Wesso said his aim is to buttress the government’s pro-poor agenda in connecting roads and initiating other development projects that would alleviate the suffering of the struggling masses.

Neakia, which is a town situated 40 kilometers from the Via River, is without medical facility and roads and has about 6,000 inhabitants.

The Gbarpolu Lawmaker is urging citizens of the two districts to cooperate with the development agenda as he is doing everything possible to bring sanity to the district.

He said once these projects are being initiated, it will be the first time in two decades that people of the districts will have some relief and smooth movement in that part of the country to encourage trade and other basic social services.

He also lauded President George Weah for his support to the county and promised to put before him the issue of road connections to the county.

In a separate response, the traditional leaders in both districts lauded Representative Kanie Wesso for the planned initiative and said they will support the process to the fullest.

By the end of February 2020, citizens of Salayea and Belle Districts in Lofa and Gbarpolu Counties will begin the massive felling of trees to begin the construction of the road connecting Gborsangaye town in Salayea to the Via River.

The planned project is a result of negotiation between Rep. Wesso and the elders and residents of Kpayaquelleh town in Salayea district.

The Gbarpolu County Representative, speaking at the meeting in Kpayaquelleh in Salayea district, said that, as a surety for his plan to construct the road, he will send working tools including five dozen cutlasses, five bags of rice and cash in order for the process to begin.