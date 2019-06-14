Bea Mountain Suffer 3 Points, 2 Goals Deduction for Using Illegal Player

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) have deducted three points and two goals from defending second division champions Bea Mountain for illegally using player Lassana Sesay.

According to LFA, Sesay featured in the Bea Mountain’s 2-0 win over Mighty Blue Angels at the Nancy B. Doe sports stadium in Kakata, Margibi County on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

In a June 6 letter, the LFA warned Bea not to use Sesay, “because he had accumulated three yellow cards, and needed to have missed a match in keeping with chapter 23, article 40, section 1.1 of the rules governing the Orange-sponsored LFA 2019 national league.

According to the rule, “any player, who accumulates three cautions (yellow cards) in a match, will be suspended from participating in his/her club’s next match after being cautioned.”

Chapter 8, article 12, section 1 (forfeiture of matches), says a club shall be punished with the forfeiture of a match when it fields an illegal player, and no matter what the scores shall be at the time of the offense or the match, the offending club shall forfeit three points, and two goals, which will be awarded to the offended team unless it is leading by more than two goals at the time of the offense.

Blue Angels have therefore been awarded all three points and two goals.

Bea Mountain, defending second division champions, are currently in the second position on the log, leveled on points with league leaders BYC-II. The ‘Gold Boys’ need to get positive results from their remaining games to qualify them for promotion to the top of the league table.