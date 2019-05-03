Bea Mountain Maintain Lead in 2nd Division

There was no change in the top four of the Orange-sponsored Liberia Football Association (LFA) second division national league following Tuesday’s (April 30, 2019) matches.

Defending champions Bea Mountain maintained their lead with a 2-1 win over Bristol FC in Kinjor, Grand Cape Mount County. Musa Kebbay and Michael Smith, whose father Kaetu Smith is the club’s coach, and also former Liberia coach, scored for the Mountaineers before Lewis Yarkpah reduced the tally for Bristol.

Barrack Young Controllers (BYC-II) remained second, eight points adrift, following a 1-1 draw with fourth-placed Mighty Blue Angel, who are 10 points behind the leaders in Unification Town, Margibi County in game one.

BYC’s Aflah Allison was sent-off in the 94th minute by center referee Koffa Doe, who also gave BYC head coach Mouctarr Fofana a marching order for entering the field and using abusive languages.

Srimex FC, who were in the drop zone before kick-off, moved a step above relegation with a 3-2 win over Tony FC in game two.

Gardnersville FC beat Muscat FC, whose Michael Dennis was sent-off in the 74th minute, 2-1 in Kakata, Margibi County. Rock-bottom Junior Professionals drew goalless with Sanniquellie-based Heaven Eleven in Nimba County.

And at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS), Freeport FC narrowly defeated and kept Samira FC in relegation with a 3-2 win in game one. Jai FC held unto third place following a 2-2 draw with Mighty Barrolle in game two.

Barrolle’s Pape Joseph was sent-off in the 23rd minute, while Jai’s Victor Greene saw red in the 71st minute.

The four-goal thriller was watched by former House Speaker Alex Tyler, who is now Barrolle president, Youth and Sports Minister Zeogar Wilson, and former Liberia coach James Salinsa Debbah, who all played for Barrolle.

Unification Town Mighty Blue Angel 1VS BYC-II 1 Srimex 3 VS Tony 2 ATS Freeport 3 VS Samira 2 Barrolle 2 VS Jai 2 Sanniquellie Heaven IX 0 VS Junior Professionals 0 Kinjor Bea Mountain 2 VS Bristol 1 Kakata Gardnersville 2 VS Muscat 1.