VIDEO: Battle for Montserrado County District 15 — A Recap

It has been a tough run for District #15, a constituency that has been in the throes of electoral violence since a by-election was announced to the District seat in the House Representatives. The District #15 seat was rendered vacant after its occupant, Representative Adolph Akwe Lawrence, died instantly in a car crash while returning from Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, where he and his wife Nyonblee went to celebrate his 50th birthday. Two key candidates emerged among the rest — Abu Bana Kamara, supported by the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and Telia J. Urey, from the All Liberian Party (ALP).

Urey told the National Elections Commission (NEC) that she and her supporters have suffered numerous violent attacks, including the most recent — an attempt on her life — by agents of the ruling party, since their campaign opened. The last of the attacks, which were filmed live on social media even captured the presence of a tactical squad from the Liberia National Police who appeared ready and able to stop the violence but did nothing, as the violence ensued. With the police rapidly gaining notoriety for taking a partisan stance, and evidence of it gaining international attention, pressure mounted on President George Manneh Weah administration to call for an end to violence and ensure protection of both candidates in the by-election. A partial rerun of the by-election in the District takes place on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, following which, there will be a tally to determine which candidate will stand for the District at the House of Representatives.