Barca Fan Club Launched in Liberia

An official fan club of supporters, sympathizers and admirers of Spanish football team, Football Club (FC) Barcelona, was over the weekend launched in Paynesville.
The fan club, coined and styled, FCB-Liberia Fan Club or (FCB-LFC) was launched with more than hundred supporters and followers of the Spanish football team taking part in a parade that began at the Duport Road Junction, through GSA Road junction, ELWA Junction and later on the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Boulevard.
There were fun and spectacular presentations carried out by a couple of the team’s followers, more so when the official launching program was held at an entertainment center along the SKD Boulevard.
The Spanish team, based in Catalonia, Spain, has hundreds of millions of followers across the world as its playing style mesmerizes its fans and several others.
Additionally, with the world’s best male football player, Lionel Messi, still being at the peak of his career; namely, fantastic dribbling skills, prolific goal-scoring ability and so many other skills in the game of football, Barcelona or Barca for short has gained a huge number of supporters in many parts of Liberia over the years.
In his presentation of the overview of the formation of FCB-LFC, D. Kaihenneh Sengbeh said: “FC Barcelona, also known simply as Barcelona and familiarly as Barca, is based in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. The team was founded on November 29, 1899, by a group of Swiss, English and Spanish footballers led by Joan Joan Gamper.”
Sengbeh said Barca played amateur football in various competitions until 1910 when the club participated in its first of the many European competitions, winning fourteen United European Football Association (UEFA) and many Laliga (Spanish) cups.
“We cherish this team because football knows no boundary. We are Liberians but we are not limited. Through sports, we have become members of a global family,” he said.
Kaihenneh Sengbeh is the head of communications at the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA).
Alaskai Moore Johnson is the acting president of FCB-LFC. In his remarks, Johnson said his organization will not only focus on watching games played by Barcelona in Spain but also undertake community initiatives such as helping children attend school, among others.
“FCB-LFC is legally known and recognized by the government of the Republic of Liberia. We are duly registered and have gotten our article of incorporation. We shall serve the disabled community and others so desperately in need of help,” Johnson outlined.
He added that there will be due payment and regular meetings to discuss issues of relevance about the fan club.
There were several new recruits to the FCB-LFC and a day-long jamboree was held, showcasing talents of different sorts, with people recalling their historic moments in the existence of Barcelona FC.
The Wrong Color,….Liberian
Our people are celebrating the success of a football club that is thousands of miles away. Is it so impossible that we cannot make our own clubs successful as those over seas. If 75% of the many soccer fans in Liberia/Monrovia decide to buy tickets to watch our local clubs play, the trajectory of success will escalate in coming future. If we decide to buy our local clubs merchandise and other accessories, our clubs will have strong revenue base.
The money we take to subscribe for cable channel to watch Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus, etc, can be used support our local clubs.
Our various clubs need to have a marketing department that will invest in PR(public relation) campaign to boost public awareness which will sway public opinion. A solid marketing department that can sell anything to raise revenue. Our LFA was established in 1936. We are yet to win a regional or Continental league trophy, or better yet, go for the world cup.
For example, the CSL (Chinese Super League), started in 2004. At present, the league can sign player on contract for about 300,000 pound a week. The league is the 5th highest paid league in the world. just 15 years ago, the league is attracting players from Europe, Latin America and of course, Africa. the entire African continent doesn’t have any league with a player salary cap of even 10,000 pound a week.
When will we wake up to reality? When will we begin to rebrand ourselves, to know our value. We cheer for Real Madrid, the Club of a Spanish Dictator, Franco, who prosecuted black in Spain. Lets fight to do for ourselves, and stop perpetuating colonial mentality. We are flying the wrong color.
Mamadu, this is sportsmanship! U don’t tie down. These clubs have gained their prominence in the world particularly because of one thing: THE GUYS WHO ARE KICKING THE ROUND OBJECT THEMSELVES! They produce the result needed to entertain the spectators and fans.
Once u say u are club, u should have in place the key fundamentals (the system). This is life, u see these sorts of things all around u: Schools with better infrastructure and human resource attract more students than those with one principal and two teachers.
What else did the LoneStar need when she came in the east here to defend her goal with Chad? Mamadu, particularly just that skill to coordinate the ball between the 11 of them! But because our teams don’t make us proud, we usually bleed because of them. Liberians love the game, evident by the statistics at the SKD.
What’s the publicity (PR) our teams have in place?
Anyway, the game is a system; what you input, with the multipliers therein, is what you get as output!
Long live Liberian sports!!!!
This is a welcoming news. However, with reference to the story, there is nowhere that links the fan club to the parent club. So are we on our own? Are we just going to be paying dues for charity, education, etc. in Liberia? What’s about our relationship with Barca? I believe that at least a representative from FBC should have been present during the launching program to manifest the organization’s integrity to sports fans in Liberia.
I’m a Twitter follower of this fan club and vice versa. But now it’s legal, we have to change shape.