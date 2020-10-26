Baptists Convention ‘On New Path of Reconciliation’

Rev. Dr. Samuel B. Reeves, Jr., senior pastor of the historic Providence Baptist Church, is the new President-elect of the Liberia Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention (LBMEC). The election took place on Sunday, October 25 at the Ricks Institute, Brewerville City, North of Monrovia.

Being consciously aware that Baptists across the country have been embroiled in internal conflict, LBMEC President-elect Pastor Reeves, in his acceptance speech, challenged members of the Baptist denomination to embrace reconciliation and unity with one another as Christ urged the believers.

“Gone are days when Baptists were found in courtrooms judging cases. I have summoned all pastors, deacons, and those that felt disenchanted to come for us to sit and discuss their issues,” Rev. Dr. Reeves said. “Our Convention has been struggling for reconciliation and unity for a long time,” he added. “Everyone will be expected to live as a free Baptist in a free society. This administration offers unconditional Christ-like charity for all and malice towards none.”

He said the Baptist Church is the cornerstone of the nation and, as such, they ought to reconcile with one another to serve as an example for Liberia, which is also divided on sectional, tribal, and geographical lines.

“As someone remarked recently in one LCC (Liberia Council of Churches) meeting, “as the Baptists go, so goes the nation because they are the cornerstone of the nation.”

Reeves said, “Indeed Baptists are not only the ‘National Cornerstone’ but also the light of Liberia planted on every hill, showing the way out in the darkness, degradation, and vilification. That light has faltered and continues to blink rather than shine. When Baptists reconcile, so will the nation.”

He added: “We, therefore, commit to you this day, at this place, as your 22nd president of this great Convention, that with prayers and supplications I will stop at no height nor depth, but will engage every corner of our Convention in the North, in the West, in the South, and in the East as God gives me the power to reconcile our people, to heal the wounds, to bandage the sores and remove all scars, making us whole again.”

Dr. Reeves made these remarks at the forty-sixth mid-year session, held on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the Washington Chapel, Rick’s Institute, Township of Virginia, Brewerville City, north of Monrovia.

The convention was held under the theme, “No Special Seat, But Service” with text from Matthew 20:20-28. The theme song for the convention was the hymn, “Zion Stands with Hills Surrounded.”

He also said there will be no witch-hunting of anyone “because we are on a new path of reconciliation and restoration,” pledging that his administration will be transparent in all actions towards the Convention to transform the Baptist Educational sector and provide international scholarship for the Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary.

“We commit here today to be an administration of full disclosure, accountability, and transparency in all of our actions on behalf of all Baptists,” Pastor Reeves said.

Rev. Dr. Reeves was elected President of the LBMEC along with Rev. Alonzo Jet Duncan, Vice President; Rev. Ernest W. Davies, Montserrado County Vice President; Rev. Ezekiel Kopea, Vice President, Bomi County; Rev. Alex Blayon, Vice President, Maryland County; Rev. Shelton Saydee, Vice President RiverGee County; Rev. Joseph Blama, Vice President, Lofa County; Aldophus Barr, Vice President, Margibi County; and Rev. Noah Jassy, Vice President, Sinoe County.

Rev. Dr. Reeves succeeds Dr. Olu Q. Menjay, who was first elected LBMEC President in 2012 and re-elected on white ballot in 2016. Menjay is also former Vice President of the Baptist World Alliance (2010-2015).

Founded in 1880, the Liberia Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention aims to bring Baptist churches together for fellowship, cooperation and the development of programs in Christian education and evangelism. Comprising churches, educational institutions and auxiliaries, the LBMEC recognized during its inception that, as Baptists, there was great virtue in the principle of “Strength in Unity”. The Convention has expanded its program goals to include the development of member churches’ capabilities for self-sustainability, self-governance and self-propagating.