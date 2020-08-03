Bahn High School’s Condition Worries Stakeholders

As another school year approaches

As another school year approaches, residents and stakeholders in Nimba County Electoral District #7 have expressed concern about the dilapidated condition of the only public high school, Bahn High, which many are calling a “death trap”.

The youth leader of Zoe Gbar Administrative District, Justine Samuel, told reporters recently that the Bahn High School has become a death trap for students and he is calling on the government to act immediately before the next academic year begins.

Zoe Gbar Administrative District is where Bahn City is situated and falls under the constituency of electoral District #7, currently represented by Roger Domah in the House of Representatives.

Mr. Samuel alluded that the school, when opened without any renovation, will pose a serious threat to students and staff of the institution.

“We are appealing to our lawmakers and the people of Nimba to make allotment in the pending County Council Sitting, which is slated for early August 2020,” he said.

In March 2019, a group of Nimba Citizens residing in the United States of America under the banner, United Namibians for Development and Progress (NIDEP), recently carried on a grand ceremony for the reconstruction of the Bahn High School, where huge contributions through cash and kind were made, but the construction by UNIDEP was put to halt because of COVID–19, according to the UNIDEP Chapter Coordinator, Ms. P. Mercy L. Lurlay.

She said it may take at least two to three years before the construction is completed, adding,“ the project should have begun early this year, but the new Coronavirus put halt to everything, until November this year.

Madam Lurlay put the cost new project at about US$267,000, including the building and all the facilities required of the modern school.

When asked, whether the organization has any plan of intervening now because of the deplorable condition of the existing edifice, she said, the UNIDEP leadership has not made any decision of such. The Bahn High School was built in 1952 and has become so dilapidated, leaving many to consider it as a death trap for students, faculty and staff of the school.

The last renovation took place in the year 2000 by a German sponsored development organization known as GTZ.

However, Rep. Roger Domah has also expressed concern over the current condition of the school, adding, “it is worrisome, but we are in close consultation with the Ministry of Education do quick intervention.”

The County Education Officer Mr. Moses Dologbay confirmed the deplorable condition of the school, but added that an emergency meeting is expected in Ganta with the education authorities in county to discuss the plight and also come up with immediate solution before school resumes.