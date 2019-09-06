Aware Int’l School Distributes Educational Materials to 180 Kids

-Presents L$100K to Kissi Town Community School

Aware International School System, an Indian operated institution in the country on Friday, August 30, 2019 distributed a good number of copybooks, pencils and sharpeners to over 180 students in the Kissi Camp Community School in the GSA Road Community in Paynesville.

The school also presented L$100,000 to the Kissi Camp Community School’s administration as part of measure to support salary payment of staffs during the 2019 academic year.

Aware founder Gopinadhan Pillai, who distributed the educational materials, said his school was driven by the passion to offer quality education to children, who are the leaders of “tomorrow’s world.”

Mr. Gopinadhan said that he believes in providing relevant education for all children regardless of their backgrounds, affiliation, origin, nationality or association.

He was accompanied to distribution by his wife and principal, Beena Gopinadhan

“In the prevailing circumstances,” Mr. Gopinadhan said “Where the social-economic conditions cannot easily permit us to reach all the children of school-age, we would like to help them.”

He also said that they have decided to offer “these little materials as a demonstration of our passion for education.” He then pleaded with the beneficiary students to make the best use of the gifts by progressing in their respective educational sojourns.

Reflecting on Aware’s relationship with the Kissi Camp School, Gopinadhan said explained how a few months back, he visited the school campus and saw the need to help the administration and students with some educational materials, as well as some cash in order for the school to function effectively.

“I see it important to give back to the community, and also to the people of Paynesville,” Mr. Gopinadhan said.

The Indian educator recalled the challenges associated with running a school in Liberia, adding, “This is why the Aware administration decided to to give back to the society as parts of our social and corporate responsibility.”

He also encouraged the Kissi Camp School administration to call on him when there are any challenges facing the school.

“We are going to make our auditorium available to you to hold any of your school’s programs without paying any money. You just need to call on us, if any,” the Indian educator said.

In response, Kiss Camp Community School Principal, Abraham B. Wesseh, praised the Aware family for the gifts, which he described as “a blessing from God, Almighty.” He described the donation as very important and timely, considering the dire economic situation of the country, which is posing financial challenge to the parents in meeting the needs of their children’s education.

Early this year, Aware School rehabilitated the Kissi Camp and the Joe Bar five-kilometer roads that connect the corridor of the GSA Community with Paynesville Redlight. The project, according to its implementing partners, will cost US$10,000.