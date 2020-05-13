JSF Donates Oxygen Tanks to 14 Military Hospital

— Augmenting frontliners’ capacity against COVID-19

Since the Coronavirus outbreak in Liberia, the Jewel Starfish Foundation has been providing sanitary materials, hand-washing faucet buckets and automated hand-washing stations to health facilities and commercial areas that have an inflow of many people. The organization has also distributed bags of rice to locals in several communities; provided food and financial support to underprivileged girls under the tutelage of the foundation through scholarship and economic empowerment and over 50 others who stand at risk of enduring the hardship associated with the disease onslaught.

Hence, the foundation has again come to rescue the country’s primary treatment facility, the 14th Military Hospital with the donation of five oxygen tanks as part of its continuously unrestrained commitment to remain engaged with the fight against COVID-19 in Liberia.

The donation to the 14th Military Hospital was presented by the foundation’s Program Director, Stephene Audrey Kpoto on May 5, 2020, in Margibi County.

Ms. Kpoto lauded healthcare workers on the frontline against COVID-19 to save lives despite the limited or virtually non-existent resources to work with. She expressed the hope that the donated oxygen tanks would come handy in the treatment of those who have come in contact with the deadly disease.

With more than 20 years of empowering women and girls through scholarship, economic empowerment, and leadership training across Liberia and over 1500 active beneficiaries across Liberia, the JSF has held dearly that helping one person at a time could make a difference.

As Liberia teeters on edge against COVID-19 and it is correlating economic hardship, the JSF through its founder, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor, has been weathering the storm to ensure that every avenue is explored to raise the resources that would enable it to reach out to the underprivileged during these trying times.

Chief Dr. Taylor has intimated that during times like these, it is not just enough to tell people to wash their hands and keep a social distance without showing what those things mean in practical terms by giving them anti-COVID-19 materials and food to eat while they stay home.