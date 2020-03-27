“Attack on Our Faith”

-Church leaders react to the suspension of church services-
A group of church leaders under the banner, “Concern Pastors of Liberia against the closure of churches and COVID-19” say the decision of the government to shut down church services constitues an attack on the Christian Faith.
As the suspension comes along with restriction in hosting parties, wedding, and funerals, the group say it is surprised to see the Monrovia City Corporation disregarding the very rule and converging in a large group.
The group’s statement was delivered by its secretary-general, Prophet Robert A. Joe, at a press conference held in Monrovia yesterday, March 25, 2020.
Joe said they are willing to follow all the preventive health measures including social distance, handshake, regular washing hands.
He said they are going to obey the decision reached on Friday, March 20, 2020, between the Council of Churches and President George M. Weah which called for churches to reduce the number of people per worship and have multiple services on worship days).
Joe said just as the church played an important role during the fight against EBOLA, they are going to repeat the same history during this global crisis.
“Therefore, we the concern pastors, based on the Holy Bible which is the foundation of our faith, will not accept any force or threat from the Police Inspector General and the Deputy Minister of Information who are against our faith and going ahead to shut down our worship services,” he said.
Joe said, “We will resist with our blood as was done in the early churches when state powers persecuted Christians for their faith.”
Quoiting Jude 1:3, Joe said they feel that their faith is being challenged that is why over a hundred pastors from across Montserrado and Margibi counties have come to express their disappointment through the position statement. Jude 1:3 says: “Beloved, while I was making every effort to write you about our common salvation, I felt the necessity to write to you appealing that you contend earnestly for the faith which was once for all handed down to the saints.”
Joe said their statement is also referenced in 2 Chronicles 7:11-16 and 1Kings 8:35-36, Esther 4:16-19, Hebrew 10:25 adding that one of the major purposes of worship services is to keep fasting and praying to God during this time of national crisis.
He said the church will remain peaceful as was done during the 14 years of the civil war because it is one of the institutions that brought peace to the nation.
Rev. Amos Beyan, Chairman of the group, said the forceful suspension of churches during such a time is a great challenge to the nation that clearly indicates that the embassies of God in Liberia are no longer functional.
Daniel Seakor, a member of the group said: “We are going to worship on Sunday and the God we serve will do the rest just as he did in the case of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego who were not concerned about the king’s decree but to worship God.”
“We have already started taking all preventative measures like the restriction on transport vehicles but closing down churches is an attack on our faith and we will not accept that,” he told reporters.
Attack on our faith ? Lets visit Article 14 of the Liberian Constitution and view exactly what it has to say. Article 14 : All persons shall be entitled to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion and no person shall be hindered in the enjoyment thereof except as may be required by law to protect public safety, order, health or morals or the fundamental rights and freedom of others. All persons who in the practice of their religion conduct themselves peaceably, not obstructing others and conforming to the standards set out here, shall be entitled to the protection of the law. No religious denomination or sect shall have exclusive privilege or preference over any other, but all shall be treated alike; and no religious tests shall be required for any civil or military office or for the exercise of any civil right. Consistent with the principle of separation of religion and state, the Republic shall establish no state religion. So where is the attack on the Christian Faith , when the safety of the general public demands such protection ? Isaiah 26:20, “Come, my people, enter thou into thy chambers, and shut thy doors about thee, hide thyself as it were for a little moment, until the indignation be overpast”. And to the churches, avoid the politics, but watch and pray to overcome the overpast of the Coronavirus. Use others means like the radio stations , the internet or television stations. The Lord will be there as the church preaches, there are members who are or will be listening. The state is with in its right. This is the same constitution voted for by the Churches in a referendum.
It is not about ‘their faith’. It is about collecting offerings from the people!!! These rascals masquerading as pastors are money or offerings hustlers and Satan’s servants pretending to do what is right? Someday they will get exactly what they deserve. 2 Corinthians 11:15. Arrest the bastards for this bastardly conduct on their part!!
Write whatever you wish, but the Church of Jesus Christ will not be morsel by man. This body had faced many persecutions before, but they still continued to worship their maker and redeemer.
You people will never learnt from history. Stop initiating religious violence here, because it can be senseless and does not cease easily.
Religion is simply a preparatory stage to know God. Faith in the soul is the first step and is provided by religion. Knowledge of the soul is the second step, and is provided by mysticism.
Would a mystic, or a philosopher, ever go and attend that chopping scam they call crusade, whether during such abnormal times as these or during normal times? NO!
Ignorance is really the true original sin! Ignorance causes one to accept beliefs and commands that violate reason
No wonder, fanatical religion killed Hypatia and grieves the spirit of Mohammed, conventional religion lynched Pythagoras, respectable religion poisoned Socrates, authority worshipping religion crucified Jesus.
Hence, what the religious man feels by instinct or faith, the mystical man knows by experience or revelation. If those poor people knew the truth, they would have stayed home, and not listen to those ”offerings” hustlers and Satan’s servants masquerading as pastors.
Go on with your philosophies, but Christianity is a relationship with Christ! Do you think those who are preaching are immune from death? The major fight against this disease is awareness, like was done with the Ebola; not draconian power as is being done here, because official of Government want to prove that they are most powerful.
Give the awareness to the people, they will exercise it themselves, the Christian Church will follow the protocol.
Dictators like SKD and CGT, knew the power of the Christian Church, so they never played with it in Liberia, GMW, who have been jumping from one religion to another, does not know that, so he thinks this is the deceptive Liberian politics, if he does not be careful, he will learn a bitter lesson. Thanks.
Romans 13: 1-2
1: “LET EVERY SOUL BE SUBJECT TO THE GOVERNING AUTHORITIES. FOR THERE IS NO AUTHORITY EXCEPT FROM GOD, AND THE AUTHORITIES THAT EXIST ARE APPOINTED BY GOD.
2: THEREFORE WHOEVER RESISTS THE AUTHORITY RESIST THE ORDINANCE OF GOD, AND THOSE WHO RESIST WILL BRING JUDGMENT ON THEMSELVES.”
Weah is a devil!!! Use your churches to preach against his corruption, nepotism, and incompetence.
Dear Concerned Pastors,
This is no attack on the Church, please! This is a pandemic. In the Bible, there were times of plagues where massive gatherings were not possible. Please don’t defy authorities, for the sake of the common goods of all. The most christened nations on earth are all in lockdown, respecting WHO safety regulations.
You need to be smart in continuing to preach the Gospel. Technologies can help you. I do attend services on Facebook or Skype. Do the same, please. Don’t defy authorities.
Stay at home!
When God was about to destroy the earth with water, where was Noah and his family?
AT HOME!
When the 3 Angels visited Abraham, where was he?
AT HOME!
When the 2 Angels went to Sodom and Gomorrah, where was Lot?
AT HOME!
When the Angels killed all first-born males in Egypt, where were the Israelites?
AT HOME!
Where were the Apostles of Jesus Christ when they received the Holy Ghost?
AT HOME!
Where was Paul when Ananias of Damascus went to visit him?
AT HOME!
Where was Rahab when the walls of Jericho fell?
AT HOME!
Where should we stay to protect ourselves and family from the COVID-19?
AT HOME!
Remember this:
“But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father.” Mark 13:32
The pastors, in this case, are needlessly challenging the good intent of civil authorities in their bid to institute measures to tackle the spread of the deadly covid 19 problem. Maybe the manner in these prentative actions may have had some procedural flaws. We can grant the pastors that. But both the faith community and government have their respective roles. In our system of government, which (thank God) is not a theocracy, public policy, such as the temporary restrictions placed on movements of people, is not an attack on faith.
I find it embarassing that men who ought to demonstrate wise leadership in the protection of their members are instead willing to expose them to danger by rejecting prudent advise recommended by qualified medical and health experts. The Christian faith does not need a physical structure and public assembly to demonstrate its relivance, meaning or purpose. God is not contained or confined in any structure made by hand. As one poster so aptly wrote above, God really meets us where we are – at home.
When these group of pastors resort to referencing the ‘stay in place’ order as persection, they minimize the horrific maiming, imprisonment and horrific deaths of humble followers of Jesus Christ across the centuries. If there were the persecution of Christians in Liberia, as they claim, I doubt we would have heard it via a press conference!