ATI-Liberia Trains Women in Hotel Management, Cosmetology, Others

Act To Impact-Liberia, a local not-for-profit organization, has graduated and certificated 24 women with employable skills in Hotel Management, Catering, Pastry, Interior Decoration, Fashion Designs, Facial makeup, Hairdressing, and Cosmetology.

The ceremony, which took place on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Mount Olivet Bible Church opposite the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, was attended by several families, friends, relatives as well as members of the church. The first commencement convocation was held under the class name: “A Nyuene”.

ATI-Liberia Executive Director, Morris G. McCarthy, stated that his vision for the institution is to empower underprivileged young women with various vocational skills training to help transform their livelihood in society.

McCarthy told the audience that his organization also champions the fight against domestic violence, rape, and Drug abuse among women in the country.

He stressed that the ATI-Liberia prioritizes skills training for young people to empower themselves for Liberia’s socio-economic development.

McCarthy noted that empowering underprivileged youth, especially young Liberian women with vocational skills, will go a long way to strengthening families economically across the nation.

Director McCarthy maintained that technical and vocational skills training for Liberian youth is critical toward the transformation of Liberia’s development drive.

Addressing the graduates, the Political Leader of the Movement for One Liberia (MOL), Macdella Cooper, urged the women to remain focus to implement the skills acquired for the growth and development of Liberia.

Liberian women, she said, should prepared themselves technically, vocationally and academically to compete with their male counterparts in every sector of the Liberian society and globally.

Madam Cooper said: “Despite the current situation confronting the nation, young women should embrace the storm and equip themselves well to be competitive in the job market, political arena and private sector.”

Madam Cooper poses with graduates at the end of the ceremony.

MOL Political leader noted that the generation of Liberian women should change the narrative of their mothers and grandmothers who were marginalized over the years by men dominant, noting that what men can do, women can also do.

She said the decision for the organization to empower young women to become marketable worth commendation while appreciating the graduates for taking up such an initiative aimed at becoming productive citizens through the knowledge acquired from the ATI-Liberia empowerment program.

Madam Cooper noted that the act of equality is a challenge for women who are ready to be empowered to compete with their male counterparts

She further described women equality as economic empowerment that is intended to make women valuable in the society.

Madam Cooper then challenged the graduates to make decisions that would make greater impact in the Liberian society, informing the young female graduates that they are the carriers of their own vision.

She used the occasion to urge all young women to always strive to acquire skills that will make them to positively contribute to nation building.

“I want you to step out of childhood and move into adulthood so that you can now make the difference,” she challenged the graduates.

Madam Cooper stressed that the Macdella Cooper Foundation will partner with the ATI-Liberia to provide vocational training for more young Liberian women to improve their livelihood in the country.

She also encouraged the graduates to be ambassadors of the school and wished them luck in the new chapter of their lives.