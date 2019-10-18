Ateenah Foundation Pays L$300K for Scholarship Students In Grand Kru

— Cautions parents, school administrations, students to get involved

The District Coordinator in the office of Grand Kru County District #2 Representative J. Fonati Koffa wishes to announce the full 1st semester payment of L$300,000 for all 63 students on scholarships in 12 schools in five districts.

The payment, which began on Thursday, October 10, 2019, is expected to end on October 18.

The beneficiary schools are the Buah Central High, Barclayville Central High, J. Blamo Toe Elem. & Jr. High, A.A. Hoff Elem. & Jr. High and Richard Henry Elem. & Jr. High.

The rest include S.S. Chea Elementary, Dwekeh United Methodist Elementary, Nifu Elem. & Jr. High, Dioh Elem. & Jr. High, Betu Elem. & Jr. High, F.F. Doe Elem. & Jr. High and Fennitor Jr. High. They are located in Barclayville, Bua, Forpoh, Dorbor and Bob District.

On behalf of the principal, Thomas K. Toe of the Buah Central High School in Geeken Community, thanked Rep. Koffa, describing him as a “talk and do” lawmaker.

Grand Kru County District #2 District Coordinator Chris Jogboe said that financial aid scholarship still remains open to students in the district, in spite of the economic meltdown hitting the country and the world.

Mr. Jogboe said the Ahteenah Foundation Scholarship (AFS) is a unique and exciting opportunity for excellent students in the district to take advantage of and enroll in any schools when granted scholarships; students must maintain the required grade point averages.

Mr. Jogboe called on parents and guardians to earnestly contact the Ahteenah Foundation Scholarship headquarters in Buah District for more information.

“The requirements are that one must be a resident of the district, have the grade point average of 85% or above and maintain a grade point average of not less than 85%,” Jogboe added.

The Ahteenah Foundation Scholarship is funded by Rep. Koffa.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jogboe has urged the Barclayville Central High school administration to create programs to enhance the learning environment and seek timely sponsorship from partners to provide support than idly and naively making allegations of lack of support.