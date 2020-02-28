‘At No Time Did EPS Flog Anyone In My Presence’

EPS Director distances himself and team from Journalist Zenu Miller’s death
The Executive Protection Service (EPS), a VIP security apparatus that protects the Liberian President and Vice President, has distanced itself from allegation by some friends and family members that it is responsible for the death of journalist Zenu Miller of OK FM.
On Saturday, February 15, the Liberian journalist and talk show host was pronounced dead at the ELWA Hospital following a brief illness. His death came exactly 21 days following a reported scuffle with some officers of the EPS; something the EPS says is not true.
“I hereby reaffirm as Director of the Executive Protection Service, in this sincere and strong term that at no time in my presence, during the just ended County Meet held at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, did any member of the Executive Protection Service manhandle, flog, or brutalize anyone; and moreover, journalist Zenu Miller, as it has been widely alleged,” EPS Director Trokon Nathaniel Roberts said.
Director Roberts said as a UN trained security officer, “I am a genuine respecter of the fundamental rights of all human beings; guaranteeing life, liberty, equality, security and the Rule of Law. As such, I will not tolerate abuse of power using my rank, position and grade to infringe on the rights of innocent citizens. The EPS under my watch will continue to respect the basic fundamental rights of every human person and uphold the shared values of dignity, equality, respect, independence in the discharge of its duties and functions.”
January 26, 2020 Zenu Miller posted on his Facebook page: “I was attacked tonight at the SKD by EPS officers in the full view of the EPS Director.” The EPS is the government security apparatus exclusively set aside to protect the President and the Vice President of the Republic of Liberia.
According to the Press Union of Liberia, who Miller narrated his ordeal to in a verbal statement, the Union wrote the EPS requesting an investigation of the matter. Up to the time of Miller’s death, three weeks after he reported the incident, no investigation had been initiated.
In words of condolence, the EPS joins all sympathizers in extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the Press Union of Liberia, the OK FM family and the Liberian people for the loss of an astute symbol of journalism in Mama Liberia.
The father of Zenu, Fokpa Miller, has however told the Committee to Protect Journalists that Zenu died after complaining of numbness in his left arm and legs. Hospital recorded shows that Miller died of hypertension, but the Executive Mansion in the wake of the allegation came out earlier to call on families of Zenu to invite a pathologist to do an autopsy on the body to establish the cause of death. The Executive Mansion said it would be responsible to pay the pathologist.
