Asst. Youth, Sports Min. Donates Items to Matadi Residents

Assistant Youth and Sports Minister for Administration, Famatta Bracewell has donated several assorted and non-assorted food items to residents of Old Mataldi, Bassa Town Community.

The items which included rice, soap, gallons of chlorox, and water barrels among others, were presented to the leadership of the community as her way of identifying with residents of the Matadi Community where she grew up.

Madam Bracewell used the occasion to create awareness on the effect of the Coronavirus and cautioned residents to adhere to the preventive health measures which include constant washing of hands with soap and clean water, avoiding crowds and shaking hands, touching sick people and staying home to keep safe from being infected by the deadly Coronavirus that has brought the world to a standstill.

“Your health comes first; no need to doubt. We must adhere to measures outlined by the health authorities in keeping ourselves safe from the Coronavirus,” Assistant Minister Bracewell told the gathering.

Receiving the items on behalf of the community, Richardson Dolo and Eric F. Kowo, heads of the community, thanked Assistant Minister Bracewell for the donation and assured that the items will be used for the intended purposes as the residents will benefit from them.