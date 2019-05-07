Muslims Praise Police IG Sudue at Ramadan

The Muslim Community comprising the Grand Mufti, Muslim and Imams Councils, has praised the Liberia National Police (LNP) Inspector General (IG), Patrick Sudue for his “exceptional leadership in protecting lives and properties,” a release has said.

According to the release, the appraisal of Sudue’s leadership was done at a meeting convened by the LNP to ensure security arrangements for Muslims across the country during the observance of this year’s Holy Month of Ramadan.

The heads of the Muslim groups in the meeting, included the Grand Mufti of Liberia, Sheikh Abubakar Mory D. Sumaworo, the head of the Imam Council, Imam Ali Krayee, and the Secretary General of the Muslim Council, Sheikh Arkibu Sheriff.

The Grand Mufti of Liberia, Sheikh Abubakar Mory D. Sumaworo was full of praises for the distinct leadership of Patrick Sudue as head of the LNP. Grand Mufti Sumaworo described Sudue as one of the best IGs in the country’s security history.

The Grand Mufti noted that since Sudue took over the leadership of the LNP, “he has been proactive and creative in the discharge of his duties, which has helped greatly in the fight against crimes and abuses.”

The Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Liberia appreciated the leadership of the LNP for prioritizing the Muslim community, especially during the observance of the Holy Month of Ramadan. He added that there are a lot of security concerns during this period of fasting.

He called on IG Sudue to continue his great works in providing effective security services for the people of Liberia.

The head of the Imam Council of Liberia, Imam Ali Krayee applauded IG Sudue for his great works.

Krayee used the occasion to recount the great efforts of IG Sudue in providing security for Muslims during last year’s observance of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

He noted that due to the effective deployment of police officers at various Mosques, last year’s Holy Month of Ramadan was observed without report of any confusion.

Krayee expressed the hope that this year’s security provision to the Muslim community will go a long way in ensuring a more peaceful observance of Ramadan.

IG Sudue appreciated the Muslim leaders for recognizing his great leadership role. He said his idea of providing security for Muslims at various Mosques is aimed at providing a space where they can commute to their various places of worship without being attacked or their personal effects taken away from them.