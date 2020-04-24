As Liberia COVID-19 Cases Increase, Six Counties Affected

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Liberia has risen to 117, just a day after the number of positive cases stood at 105.

According to the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), the new cases came after 12 suspected patients’ results prove positive.

It means six counties, including Montserrado, Nimba, Grand Kru, River Gee, Maryland and Sinoe have so far confirmed one or more cases.

The newest counties include Maryland, and River Gee, in the southeastern part of Liberia.

This also means all of the counties in Southeastern Liberia have confirmed cases except Grand Gedeh.

Sinoe, located in the southeast became the fourth county on April 22 to confirm a case in the person of its Superintendent Lee Nagbe Chea.

And as more cases are expected in the coming days, Nimba county is gradually becoming another hotspot for the pandemic after two new cases were confirmed in the county, totaling 4, including one death.

The number of health workers infected with the virus, according to Chief Medical officer Dr. Francis Kateh continues to increase exponentially.

As of April 23, 32 health workers, including one death have tested positive for the virus.

And with the fewer health care workers available, the continuous increase in cases means the country already fragmented, under-financed, and overburdened health system might not be able to meet the needs of the majority.

However, the recoveries have also increased after five more patients were tested for the virus twice. This brings to 25, the total number of recoveries. The highest daily recoveries recorded so far was on April 22, when health authorities announced 13 new recoveries, surpassing the total number of deaths.