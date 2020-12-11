Armed Robbers Storm Home of Bong County Senator

Heavily armed men, believed to be robbers, early Saturday morning, December 5, stormed the home of Bong County Senator, Dr. Henrique Flomo Tokpa, on the Duport Road in Paynesville. Senator Tokpa told reporters Saturday morning, that the men armed with AK-47 rifles, machetes, and other dangerous weapons, entered his residence in a pickup around 3:00 a.m., and forced their way into the house and put the house boy under gunpoint, asking about Dr. Tokpa’s whereabouts.

According to the Senator who is in Bong County, the house boy told the robbers that he (Lawmaker) was in Bong County for his annual legislative break.

He disclosed that the armed men then made away with a television set and a cell phone belonging to the house boy, with a promise to come back at a later date.

Sen. Tokpa said the case has been reported to the Liberia National Police and has called on Police Inspector General, Patrick Sudue, to provide security for his home. He further explained that he has reported the matter to the Leadership of the Liberian Senate.

The Bong lawmaker described as appalling the increasing wave of armed robberies across the country in recent times. “These things scare investors away from the country; the police need to do something about it”, he lamented.

Senator Tokpa wants the police to beef up their night patrol as a way of restoring the hope of the public, most of who continue to live in fear as a result of the increase in criminal activities across the country.