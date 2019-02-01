‘Armed Men’ Attack Roots FM

-Destroyed transmission cable of the uncompromising talk-show host Henry P. Costa
Three armed men early Thursday, January 31, 2019, reportedly waged a ferocious attack on the radio station of tough-talking political commentator and talk-show host Henry Pedro Costa, according to reports reaching the Daily Observer. The attack compounded the little technical problem that the station was experiencing Wednesday evening, Henry Costa, in a live social media broadcast, said yesterday.
“Our station, Roots FM, was early yesterday, at 3 a.m., attacked by three armed men, who were wearing dark hood on their faces, to cause some damage,” he said.
Mr. Costa noted that the armed men had gone to the facility where his station’s transmitter is housed and introduced themselves to the two watchmen on duty as inspectors who had gone to inspect and probably fix a damaged machinery.
Mr. Costa, who is the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of the station, attributed the failure of his station to broadcast on Thursday on the attack, which saw a transmission cable damaged by the attackers. Mr. Costa said his radio station is now coming under attack because of his critical stance on national issues.
Costa is widely known to be a vocal and uncompromising but popular talk show host of The Costa Show. He said, “The attackers forced their way into the fence where our materials are, after banging the gate, and the security men opened it.”
“They opened the gate and let them in; they came in and immediately pulled out their guns – the three of them; they pulled out their guns on the two watchmen who were unarmed and began asking them “Where is Costa’s broadcast equipment?”
“Upon realizing that the watchmen did not have the key to the building housing the equipment, the attackers went at the back of it where they cut the ground cable using a cutlass,” Costa said.
This, he said, caused a power surge that blew up the power supply in the transmitter.
The popular talk-show host and rights activist is a fierce critic of President George Weah —condemning many of the President’s decisions, especially for the “lackadaisical” manner in which the President is governing the state. Mr. Costa has also been very critical of the flashy and flamboyant lifestyle of President Weah and few of his officials in such an “economically constrained country.”
Talk-Show Host, Henry Costa
According to Costa, the watchmen might have allowed the armed attackers to enter the fence because technicians usually visit the facility from time to time to carry out maintenance work on the transmitter.
Many Liberians, who appear wary about the manner in which the country is being led by the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), woke up to the disturbing news and have since started to condemn the attack. They are worried and afraid that critical voices against the government are being violently targeted.
They made reference to the recent violent attack on Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah, an attack in which gunshots recently riddled his home on the Old-Road.
Rep. Kolubah has also been very critical of the manner in which the president is accumulating wealth, supposedly at the detriment of the suffering Liberian masses. He believes that President Weah was acutely broke prior to ascending to the presidency; but surprisingly, the head of state is constructing luxurious duplexes and condominiums, including signing deals in the absence of legislation.
Costa said that he did not believe that the attack was sanctioned by President Weah, but strongly suspects that it was orchestrated by some officials of the government or the ruling party.
However, social media and local radio stations have been filled with a series of condemnations by friends, sympathizers, and followers of The Costa Show since he announced the attack on the station. The attack on Roots FM is invoking fear in Liberians both at home and abroad, and they have criticized the action on social media.
“This is pretty scary, but I’m not bothered by this one. My worry now is what they are planning to do next. This could just be the beginning. The Liberian media should now come together and address this situation. I’m afraid that Liberia is gradually slipping into the dark and gloomy days. Sad!” Aaron Saydee said on Facebook.
Meanwhile, Costa disclosed late Thursday evening that the station is back on air. He posted on social media, “We are back on the air! They cannot win!!”
My fellow Liberians, the news of the attack on Roots FM by armed men is a blatant lie told by Henry Costa. He is trying to buy sympathy from his supporters. According to him, his station has experienced some problems on Wednesday and than 3 armed men went to his station at 3 AM claiming to be inspectors. What government inspectors inspects a radio station at 3 AM in Liberia? Did the security ask for ID from the 3 inspectors?
Costa is trying to make up for his lies in the past few weeks including accusing the government of signing 300 licenses for fishing in Liberia’s territorial waters. This guy with all the big mouh was not able to critize President Weah’s 2 hours speech but finding sympathy. Henry Costa is a criminal who illegally deported a biracial Liberian Lebanese national, Samuel Fawaz to Beruit but the guy later got off the flight in Sierra Leone and came back to Liberia.
When he was a member of CDC, he stole a pick up truck and was jailed, the same George Weah freed him, Besides, he has had several runings with the laws. Why should someone believe him?
If it really happened which I doubt very much, you should expect more to happen in a third World Country if you continue to talk shit about a sitting government, Just to give you few examples: A Saudi journalist was killed broad daylight in Turkey at Saudi Arabia Consulate for talking about the govrnment of Saudi Aribia. Next door in Sierra Leone, a journalist critical of Former President Emmanuel B. Koroma was beaten to death. They became dead heros and not a living Cowards.
Mr./Ms. “WDS,” you said from the beginning of your article that “…the news of the attack on Roots FM by armed men is a blatant lie told by Henry Costa.” Under the same stinking breath you ended with, “…If it really happened which I doubt very much…” So which is it Mr./Ms. government apologist, is Costa a “blatant liar,” or you’re not sure of whether he’s telling the truth? Make up your mind.
First they ruffle their opponents. Next they beat them up or incarcerate them and finally, they start killing them, one opponent at a time. That’s the pattern in history. And God knows, nobody wants war in Liberia anymore, given the pain and agony we endured throughout that hellfire. But what is emerging now in Liberia, is sowing the seed for any kind of reaction as a direct result of that madness. Let all peace loving and democratic-minded Liberians therefore stand up and together against this brutality emerging in Liberia once again. We should not allow bunch of ruffians to have their ways with us and at the end of the day, destabilize Liberia in the name of politics. This CDC government that criticized its predecessor for more than 12 unbroken years, ought to know that criticism comes with this territory. The affairs of governance is by no means a cakewalk. This government will be criticized all along, up to its last day. So the CDC folks should encourage and see criticisms as it is-displeasure with how the affairs of government is being run; admonishing a reverse in that regard as a corrective and realizing that the alternative could be calamitous. It is unimaginable that the CDC will so quickly forget that these were some of the same vices and tune deafness that led to our uncivil war. And the very stupidities that could justify whatever the revulsion. And they shouldn’t say nobody told them.
One problem with the join-the-list is that they are so narrow minded and won’t do due diligence to the public who consumes these information.
Did they go further to ask the watchmen? Did they even ask the police if they ever receive information of attack on the radio?
In as much we all want to see our Country better (That I don’t know the motives behind different advocacy groups), we need to sell a scrutinized in4 out to the public. Many of our people only see one word and conclude with the story. They don’t have the argue to read between the lines. Again, you and I know how these information go viral and creates insecurity to our people.
Early morning hours, Costa extended an apology to us the listeners and viewers of his show that their was a little technical problem. Before them, Fidel, his co-host has reported the same technical problems as not grave as Henry later asserted.
This information was further supplemented by Mo Ali of the Unity Party quoting Fidel communication to him on the phone. Ali didn’t say the station was attacked.
Let’s stop these unnecessary lies that has the propensity of instilling insecurity in the minds of our people in those rural communities.
Anyway I am one person who circumcise every information before consumption. I don’t eat it undercooked.
Be the real journalist. Report the facts….. dip deeper with your investigations and don’t post and news undercooked. My little cent!!!