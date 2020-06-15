ArcelorMittal Ore Train Derailed

No casualty reported

A train belonging to steel giant ArcelorMittal-Liberia on Saturday, June 13, 2020, derailed in Zuluyee (between Ganta and Sanniquellie) while en route to Buchanan from the mining town of Yekepa in Nimba County.

“We heard a loud sound and woke up in fear, thinking that it was an explosion,” said an elderly woman who lives near the track.

It is not clear what really led to the accident as a portion of the rail got disassembled under the weight of the locomotive. ArcelorMittal’s Corporate Communication Manager, Amanda Hill, says an investigation has commenced into possible mechanical failure or malfunction on one of the wagons. There were 66 wagons carrying iron ore from the Tokadeh to Buchanan. About 38 wagons were detached from the locomotive during accident.

This is the first time in almost four years, since another locomotive derailed between Nimba and Bong, leaving ore scattered all over the scene of the accident.

As was with the previous accident, this one recorded no casualty, except that some of the wagons disconnected from the locomotive and dumping the iron ore on board the wagons.

Release from ArcelorMittal Liberia says rail operations have been temporarily suspended and recovery teams have been mobilized. Company engineers are working to restore operations as soon as possible, taking all necessary safety and anti-COVID-19 precautions for employees and the local community, as well as protecting the environment.