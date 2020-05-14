ArcelorMittal Liberia Reports One Positive COVID-19 Case

Investigation ongoing to establish possible source of infection, company says.

ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) informs the public that a member of its workforce in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID19). This positive result comes after the person originally tested negative 14 days ago on 30th April 2020.

Even though the earlier test was negative, the employee and family have remained in precautionary isolation since that time and will continue in isolation following this new test. The family is feeling well and not showing any symptoms. ArcelorMittal Liberia is providing all necessary support.

Contact tracing was launched at the time to track those with whom the staff might have come in contact with, and a number of staff were placed in precautionary isolation. Their condition has been monitored by suitably qualified doctors, with none displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

The relevant county and national health authorities are closely involved and the County Health Team is overseeing management of the case.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the possible source of infection.

“AML had planned for this possible scenario and put in place stringent measures throughout our three-county Concession,” the company said in a statement. “These regulations are aimed at limiting the spread of the disease and include: mandatory wearing of face masks; setup of hand-washing facilities; Enforcement of social distancing measures; closure of businesses operating in the Concession at 3 p.m. daily; and working from home (where possible).

“As a responsible business partner to Liberia and a company that places high importance on the health, safety and wellbeing of its workforce and the public, AML has been a pro-active key player in the fight against the Coronavirus.”

The Company said it has also ordered additional medical supplies and equipment for its hospitals and is also supporting the fight against COVID-19 at the community, county, and governmental levels. The company has so far provided well over US$100,000 worth of medical equipment and supplies and in-kind support to the government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health.

“An overriding commitment to the health and safety of our people as well as contributing beyond our own operations is a fundamental part of our business values and who we are as a company. We will continue to work closely with our partners and stakeholders throughout this crisis.”