ArcelorMittal Liberia Contributes $100K for Coronavirus Medical Supplies

ArcelorMittal Liberia has announced that it will contribute urgent medical supplies to the value of $100,000 to the Ministry of Health to support their efforts to curb the spread of the Coronavirus during this crisis. The company is urgently seeking to procure medical equipment for its own hospitals, and this is proving to be a very challenging process given the global shortage. However, the Company will continue this search and in so doing, will endeavor to facilitate procuring such equipment on behalf of Liberia.

“AML is working in close coordination with designated health and security authorities at all levels of the Government of Liberia (GoL) to ensure the safety of our staff and the communities where we work and live,” the CEO of AML, Scott Lowe, said in a letter to the Minister of Health, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah.

“ArcelorMittal Liberia continues to closely monitor the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and has instituted an extensive range measures to protect our people, first and foremost, and to ensure business and operational continuity. We need to collaborate with all stakeholders to confront this serious public health crisis.

“As a major investor in Liberia’s private sector, ArcelorMittal Liberia reconfirms its support and commitment to the Government and people of Liberia in containing the spread of the virus.”

