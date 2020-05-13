ArcelorMittal Donates Medical Oxygen Cylinders, Supplies to MoH/NPHIL

In continuation of ArcelorMittal Liberia’s support to the government of Liberia in the fight against the coronavirus in Liberia, the company has once more presented some medical supplies to the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

The donation was made at the Ministry in Congo Town.

During the presentation of the supplies on Thursday, May 7, 2020, ArcelorMittal Liberia Head of Government Affairs, Marcus Wleh, named three concentrators, six medical oxygen cylinders and six pieces of medical regulator as additional support to the government. He indicated that the items are used for breathing aid to support patients who may have difficulties in breathing during this period.

“We are hopeful that they will go a long way if taken care of in this fight,” Wleh noted, adding that the company has suggested some of the items be used at 14 Military Hospital, the Buchanan hospital, and the Jackson F. Doe medical center in Tappita, Nimba County.

It may be recalled that recently the company made an initial US$100,000 in-kind contribution to the government through MoH) and NPHIL to procure essential medical supplies to combat the COVID-19.

Wleh also acknowledged that as a company, they place high importance on the health, safety and wellbeing of workforce and the public, stressing that ArcelorMittal Liberia has been pro-active and a key player in the fight against the Coronavirus.

“ArcelorMittal Liberia’s doctors are contributing their skill-set and expertise to assist local health authorities with their strategic COVID-19 health plans and our community relations staff are in surrounding communities distributing posters and messages about COVID19,” said Mr. Wleh.

“Dramas and jingles have been distributed to national, community and rural radio stations about the disease, and we have collaborated with private sector companies and organizations to share ideas on how best to care for communities,” he added.

Receiving the items on behalf of the government, Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah acknowledged the company’s initial support to the ministry and assured the company that the supplies will be used for the intended purpose.

Minister Jallah said having received the company’s initial contribution recently, MoH in collaboration with NPHIL has begun to make use of the kind gesture.

“We want to assure you that after this fight, we will come back to you to provide a comprehensive report on how these supplies were used; this is not limited to only ArcelorMittal but to all of our partners who have been supportive to the process in these periods,” she stated.

The Health Minister also acknowledged that these supplies are not only good for the fight against COVID-19, but they are useful during and after the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the company has committed itself to refill the oxygen six medical oxygen cylinders donated to the Ministry for the period of one year as refilling is essential to its operations.