APM Terminals Identifies with Nat’l Youth Task Force on COVID-19

APM Terminal Liberia Ltd. donated one thousand bags of 25kg rice to the National Youth Task Force against COVID-19.

APM Terminal Liberia Ltd. Managing Director, Mr. George Adjei, said the donation is intended to buttress government’s effort in the fight against the global pandemic.

Mr. Adjei asserted that the entity, in collaboration with Montserrado County District 13 Representative, Edward Flomo, has opened several washing hands stations in the district to prevent the spread of the virus.

The APMT Managing Director also advised the steps taken in collaboration with his counterpart at the National Port Authority, Hon. Bill Twehway, to protect the Free Port of Monrovia from the global pandemic, taking cognizance of the fact that “the Free Port of Monrovia is a key cornerstone in the supply chain infrastructure of Liberia”.

Receiving the items, Youth and Sports Minister Zeogar Wilson lauded APM Terminals Liberia Ltd. for the gesture and promised to use the rice for the intended purpose.

Minister Wilson recounted that the company plays a cardinal role in the development agenda of Liberia, referencing the support to the National County Sports Meet.