APM Terminals Liberia Donates 1,000 COVID-19 PCR Test Kits

Following several donations that APM Terminals Liberia has made during this Global COVID-19 pandemic, the company donated 1,000 COVID-19 PCR test Kits in a ceremony held at the General Service Agency (GSA) in Monrovia, to the Government and People of Liberia on Tuesday August 25, 2020. The donation was handed over by Mr. Erickson T. Brown, Head of Health, Safety, Security and Environment at APM Terminals, and Mr. Khalid El Laiti, Chief Financial Officer at APM Terminals, to Hon. Mary T. Broh the Coordinator of the Executive Committee on Coronavirus (ECOC) and Director General of the GSA.

During the handover of the 1,000 PCR test kits, Mr. Brown said: ”On the behalf the Management and Staff of APM Terminals Liberia Ltd, I would like to applaud His Excellency President Dr. George Manneh Weah and his government for the great strides made so far in the fight against the spread of the Covid-19 Pandemic.”

He added: “As part of the continuous support of APM Terminals Liberia on the fight against the Global Covid-19 Pandemic and as promised by our Managing Director Mr. George Adjei, during the donation of COVID-19 PPE ceremony, that it was not the last intervention, we are pleased to make this significant donation of 1,000 COVID-19 test kits and the processing equipment through the ECOC and to the Government and People of Liberia. This donation is our contribution and support to the Government of Liberia on their approach of offering a free COVID testing to the People of Liberia. Some of our colleagues at APM Terminal Liberia have already been tested for COVID and we think that the least that we can do to show our appreciation for that is to offer these 1,000 COVID-19 test kits and the processing equipment to the ECOC”.

Responding, Hon. Mary Broh said, “I commend the APM Terminals Liberia for the good work they are doing in Liberia since they have started their operations.” She went on to say that APM Terminals Liberia’s Corporate Social Responsibility is un-matched for what they continue to do over the period in Liberia. Continuing, she thanked APM Terminals Liberia on behalf of President Dr. George M. Weah for their support and asked that they continue their good work.

APM Terminals Liberia has been active during this pandemic since day one and has already made several donations to the local communities such as the distribution of hand wishing stations in District 13 in March, donation of 1,000 25kg bags of rice to the National Youth Task Force against Covid-19 in May and the donation of COVID PPE (10,000 disposable masks, 10,000 disposable examination gloves and 300 Isolation gowns) last month, amongst other donations.