APM Terminals Donates Anti-COVID-19 Materials to COVID-19 Response Team

In an effort to support the Government of Liberia in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus, APM Terminals Liberia has donated a consignment of anti-COVID-19 materials to the National Coordinator of COVID-19 Response Team.

The donation, held Wednesday, July 9, 2020 in Monrovia, brought together several APM Terminals senior staff and the GSA’s staff.

The APM Terminals Liberia management donated 10,000 face masks, 10,000 sets of gloves and 300 pieces of PPEs towards the fight against the pandemic.

At the presentation, Managing Director of APM Terminals Liberia, George Adjei, lauded GSA’s Director General Mary T. Broh and her team for the good work in preventing the deadly Coronavirus in the country.

“I’m very sure that the country will forever be grateful to Madam Broh for her services to Liberia and the people. While we applaud you for the good work, we must be participating to eradicate COVID-19 in Liberia,” Mr. Adjei said.

Mr. Adjei said there is no need for APM Terminals Liberia to sit back and watch the work in defeating the Coronavirus to continue. “We all have to participate as citizens,” he said.

According to him, it’s important for everyone to know that APM Terminals Liberia has a big stick in the wellbeing of the people because without the people they will have no company to run here. He said they continue to keep-track on the development of COVID-19 in Liberia.

Mr. Adjei noted that “the key issue of ending COVID-19 is prevention. As long we don’t have any medicine or therapy, we have to continue to focus on prevention, especially protecting oneself for which we are here now.”

He said there is a need to continue to protect the people of Liberia and the first group of people is the frontline health workers and ensure that they have the right PPE at all time.

“We can have the best infrastructures, but we cannot run these centers without the doctors, nurses, and physicians. It’s important for us to continue to protect them and this the reason APM Terminals Liberia is here today to present 10,000 face masks, 10,000 sets of gloves, 300 pieces of PPEs and believe this will go a long way in keeping our health workers safe,” Mr. Adjei said.

According to him, the donation was not the first from APM Terminals Liberia since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Liberia in March 2020, and will not be the last as the management will certainly continue to work with Madam Broh’s team to identify additional needs.

Receiving the materials, National Coordinator of COVID-19 Response and Director General of the General Service Agency (GSA), Mary T. Broh, said APM Terminals Liberia’s Corporate Social Responsibility remains unmatched, considering what the management has done in the Freeport of Monrovia.

Madam Broh said she was very impressed with the work of APM Terminals Liberia in the short possible time. She expressed gratitude to the management on behalf of President George M. Weah.

“I thank you the staffs of APM Terminals Liberia because this shows work ethics. They cannot allow the port to fail, so they have to deliver,” Madam Broh said.