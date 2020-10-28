APM Terminals’ Community Service Projects at Tubman High Named

The Ad Hoc Committee set up by the Leadership of the Liberian Senate, with the mandate to work out details of a sanctioned community service for APM Terminals, has reported the scope of work the company is to undertake on the campus of the W. V. S. Tubman High School in Sinkor.

According to the Committee’s report which has been endorsed by the Senate Leadership, APM Terminals is to undertake the punishment of community service, by providing and installing sixty-four (64) units of protective iron bars to classroom windows; and provide at least two hundred (200) pieces of student arm-chairs.

As regards to the complaints of the employees against the Management of the APM Terminals, the Ad hoc Committee took due cognizance of the appointment of a new Minister of Labor, who has assured the Senate Leadership that he is making as a matter of high priority, the investigation and resolution of the labor dispute between the Management of the APM Terminals and its workers. In so doing, the Senate Leadership has urged the Minister of Labor to oversee the conduct of an impartial investigation and resolution of all of the employees’ complaints in an expeditious manner.

It can be recalled that in accordance with Article 44 of the Constitution of Liberia and Rules 60 and 61 of the Senate Standing Rules, the Liberian Senate early this month held the APM Terminals in contempt for obstructing the Legislative functions of the Senate Standing Committee on Labor and, on October 7, 2020, found them guilty. Accordingly, the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, Albert T. Chie, pronounced the decision of the Senate ordering the APM Terminals to perform “community service” at the William V. S. Tubman High School on 12th Street, Sinkor, as a reasonable sanction.

On October 15, 2020, Protempore Chie set up an Ad Hoc Committee headed by Maryland County Senator J. Gbleh-bo Brown, with the mandate to work out details of the community service to be performed by the APM Terminals and to further look into the complaints of the employees against the Management of the APM Terminals. Other members of the Committee include Senator Conmany B. Wesseh of River Gee as Co-chair, and Senators Saah Joseph, Steve Zargo, and Morris Saytumah as members.

In pursuit of its mandate, the Committee held meetings with the Management of APM Terminals, the representatives of the aggrieved workers and the authorities of the William V. S. Tubman High School and made appropriate recommendations to the Leadership of the Senate, and has promised to continue to monitor the investigations with keen interest.