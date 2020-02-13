APM Terminal Rejects Vessels Rescheduling Allegation

As the gasoline shortage crisis intensifies with motorists staying overnight in queues, in hopes of getting a few gallons for their vehicles, APM Terminals-Liberia, a Dutch-based port operation company that operates at the Freeport of Monrovia, has strongly rejected an accusation by the Managing Director of the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), Marie Urey Coleman, that it is responsible for delay in the arrival of gasoline because of its rescheduling of vessels at the National Port Authority.
It may be recalled that in recent days, government institutions, including the LPRC and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) have had a series of press conferences giving impressive hope to Liberians that the crisis, that has resulted in skyrocketing transportation fares for Liberians, would soon be solved. The LPRC Managing Director went further to blame the APM Terminal for rescheduling vessels at the port which, according to her, is delaying the arrival of gasoline promised two weeks ago to be available and surplus on the Liberian market.
In a stern reaction to the allegation, the APM Terminals Liberia Limited said, “The Management of the APM Terminals Liberia Ltd. wishes to draw the attention of the Liberian public to a statement made by the Managing Director of the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) during her press conference on February 10, 2020.”
Continuing, APM Terminals said it “wishes to put on record that the company has not rescheduled any vessels and we have no knowledge of vessels being rescheduled. Therefore, we totally and completely reject the unsubstantiated claim and wish to inform the Liberian public accordingly.”
Providing information about its activities and obligations, the company noted: “For the sake of good order, we wish to share that the involvement of APM Terminals Liberia Ltd in Petroleum vessel movements, in and out of the Freeport of Monrovia: APM Terminals Liberia Ltd. is only responsible to provide marine services (berthing/unberthing, pilotage, towing, mooring, etc, to petroleum vessels to the LPRC pier or the BMC Pier at the Freeport of Monrovia; berthing of all petroleum vessels is predicated on meeting draft and other port requirements, and APM Terminals Liberia Ltd. is not involved in the discharge of petroleum.”
In APM Terminals Liberia’s statement, issued yesterday, it emphatically stated that petroleum vessels berth at the LPRC pier and BMC piers only. Both the LPRC and BMC piers are outside the APM Terminals concession area and therefore APM Terminals is not involved in the scheduling/ rescheduling of petroleum vessels planned for the two piers.
AMP Terminals’ Management expressed its commitment towards the Government of Liberia and people, assuring, that it is contributing positively towards developing the Freeport of Monrovia into a world-class state-of-the-art Port.
For the record, APM Terminals declared that it has invested over US$130 million in the upgrade of Port infrastructure and equipment over the past nine years and, beyond this, the company has and will continue to fulfill its obligations relating to the payment of concession fees, corporate taxes and land lease fees.
Early last week, authorities of LPRC, Ministry of Commerce and Industry blamed the shortage of gasoline on dredging that was said to have been taking place at the port, a problem LPRC Managing Director Coleman said was hindering large vessels from docking at the port to deliver the product.
“As a result of the rescheduling of the vessels, we anticipate resolving this unforeseen shortage of gasoline within ten to fourteen days. Within this period, we will experience a shortage of gasoline on the Liberian market,” said LPRC release.
Although there have been conflicting accounts given by the government about the actual reason the country is such a situation, Reuters News Agency has reported that some petroleum product has gone missing at the LPRC.
The worsening petroleum crisis in the country has been approached by government officials using big words and the blame game to defend the government. This led Information Minister Eugene Nagbe to say recently that there is a crisis in the country, but it has been exacerbated by the lack of adequate and factual information.
Ever since I was a child, there were names I used to hear as government ministers, officials and politicians serving in several capacities in Libera. Now I am almost 50, I am still hearing the same old names. How can there be a change in what we do in Liberia?
We have seen the “kwee” women and men come and fail Liberia, the strong and brave country women and men come and follow suit, and we now have the “czar” country women and men doing the same old thing and expecting different results, killing the poor again yet professing to be pro-poor, where are we going as a nation?
The highest daily consumption of gasoline in Liberia is 3.48 thousand barrels (a storage capacity of 553.28 cm3).
Sorry my people, one minute, it is now 2.94 thousand per day; even gasoline consumption is on the decline, ‘gon mar gei mein’? (Mano).
Call me stupid, ass and whatsoever name you want to call me but try this and see if it would not be good for yourselves before the Liberian people.
Build storage facilities in Gbarnga, but preferably in Ganta with a capacity of 30,000 m3. These facilities will hold a reserve of at least 2 months for the entire country.
– They will help harmonize and stabilize price on the Liberian market, from length to breadth;
– It will provide at least 50 decent permanent jobs and at least 2,000 indirect jobs;
– The south eastern region will be regularly supplied at a stable price;
– An international trade in petroleum products could be established thence from between Liberia and Guinea and even Liberia and the Ivory Coast, thereby augmenting customs revenue;
– With the presence of those storage facilities, living conditions will automatically improve for the surrounding inhabitants; et
– So many economic advantages could ensue therefrom.
Also, in Monrovia, construct facilities with the same capacity. There will always be maintenance works on major infrastructure. It would also stabilize prices and provide for any international downturns and global economic crises.
Do you know what it means for the economy to go a single day without energy? Yet our case may likely be a month, and yet you are expecting good economic indicators, no, they won’t be good for 2020 also!
I know people will ask, “where is the money to build those facilities?”. The money is there! Raise the annual budget, collect taxes and customs duties across the board, not just from the weak and a handful of multinationals alone. Do yourselves a favor, just collect at least 5% across the board and see. You will have surplus to undertake any projects you have in mind. Which country on planet earth collects only 0.017% of its taxes, not even 1%? Liberia has records in so many things, my people.
If the job is hard to do, Cummings and “apologists”, the “real stupid country women and men”, are eagerly waiting to serve the Liberian people.
I live in a country which proves to me every day that it loves its people. During the time a barrel of oil was sold at the highest rate ever on the international market, it maintained the same prices for petroleum products for its citizenry merely due to sound and sane management policies.
Leave the country with the stupid people a bit and let’s see what they can do too.
Good morning to all.
By the way, I already know I am stupid so needless to come here again with your quotes or profanities or vituperative expressions! I know it, you hear!!!!!!
Haut les Coeurs!
thank you