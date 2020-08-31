Anti-rape Film, “The Fight”, Launched

The Sunshine Film Production in partnership with the Kids Educational Engagement Project (KEEP) has launched Liberia’s first anti-rape movie to help create awareness to end rape.

The movie, titled “The Fight”, reveals how women and children are being raped in Liberia and how most perpetrators go with impunity.

The movie was launched on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) in Congo Town, and it shows that Liberian women and girls are tired and have sent a wake-up call to everyone to fight and stop this act.

The short film narrates how women and girls are traumatized, stigmatized and bullied when they find themselves in this situation.

Chief launcher and senior Pastor of the Vine Christian Fellowship Ministries International, Pastor Gerald Fuller, said it appears that the issue of rape has been compromised in Liberia. According to him, it is only in the current generation or time that rape occurs in a home and the people will decide to discuss it as a family issue.

“Pastors preach from January to December without mentioning of rape. This is a serious biblical violation. There is a need for the subject of rape to be taught in every school across Liberia because someone does not need to reach 12, 13 and 14 [years of age] first, before coming to know the risk associated to rape,” Mr. Fuller said.

According to Mr. Fuller, it’s time for everyone to be anti-rape ambassadors in every church, school, community and the society in general.

“In the children’s ministries across our country, the message about rape needs to be told. In the book of Deuteronomy, everyone who was considered rapist was stoned to death because the Bible refers to it as a violation of a woman,” Mr. Fuller narrated.

Mr. Fuller said God instructed that whoever is caught should be brought out of the fence, stating “in our world today, some people believe that we have small sins and big sins.”

He also cautioned victims of rape to come out to explain their stories which, according to him, will help to guide other women and girls so that they do not fall into such predicament.

According to him, Liberia has good laws but all are just on the books, while implementing those remain the problem.

Mr. Fuller disclosed that he is a Father of three girls and called on religious institutions to take on the subject of rape seriously, reaching out to those in the ghettoes and other places to inform them that everyone is entitled to their sexual choice.

The Executive Director of Kids Educational Engagement Project (KEEP), Brenda M. B. Moore, said she was interested in being part of the film because of the power movies have on a society.

“We can tell ourselves that we know so much about America, including calling cities in America [by name] just from watching movies,” Mrs. Moore said, adding that Liberians have also gained an understanding of the Nigerian society or behavior just from watching Nigerian movies.

According to her, the “The Fight” film was to be launched in March 2020 around the International Women’s Day Celebration but was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Today, she said, “we decided to do the soft launch and, over the next couple of weeks, we will do some activities that will help promote the film to help get the message out.”

The Secretary-General of the National Teachers Association of Liberia (NTAL), Samuel Y. Johnson, said there is a need establish criminal court “E” across the 15 counties to fast track rape cases. He promised to ensure that presidents of the various NTAL county chapters get copies of the film and educate students and school administrators about ending rape.

Harris Tarnue, principal of the Booker Washington Institute (BWI), said communities are not helping in the fight against rape.

“We are not a reading society, therefore, using movie or film is one of the best media. Again, we use movie to communicate things around us,” Mr. Tarnue said, adding that rape has become a global issue and it is important for everyone in Liberia to stand-up against the crime.

He added that the BWI administration will do all possible to use the movie to educate their students who come from the 15 counties.

The leader of the Sunshine Film Production, Lorpu Scott stressed the importance of using the movie to create awareness on rape. She, along with her team, has produced several movies aim at educating the public about happenings in Liberian society.