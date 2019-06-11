Anthony Allison’s Hattrick Propels Stars to 4-3 Win over Copa

Anthony Allison scored a hat-trick and had an assist for Emmanuel Kollie’s’ goal as Philadelphia Lone Star FC defeated New Jersey Copa FC 4-3 on Saturday evening at the South Philadelphia Super Site.

Allison opened the scoring in the third minute of the match after controlling Yaya Fane‘s pass on his chest before hitting the ball at the back of the net.

Fifteen minutes later, Copa equalized when a through pass caught both Koaussi N’Guessan and Elliott Johnson off-guard for Brian Pereira to score.

In the 20th minute, the Stars went ahead 2-1 with Emmanuel Kollie lashing onto Allison‘s miskick to steer the ball into goal and the Stars extended their lead to 3-1 in the 27th minute with Allison again adding to his goals tally off a pass from Fane.

However, that two-goal lead was short-lived as Copa pulled one back a minute later through Rafael Terci to keep the score at 3-2 at half-time.

After the break, Copa exerted more pressure and it paid off in the 63rd minute when Abdullah Donzo was adjudged to have fouled Copa’s Diogo Ferreira in the box. Pereira stepped up and sent goalkeeper Vincent Tasca the wrong way to put his side level at 3-3.

Five minutes later, in the 68th minute, Anthony Allison completed his hat-trick with a beautiful goal to put the Stars ahead 4-3. After receiving a long pass from Abdullah Donzo, Allison held off two defenders before lashing a powerful 23-yard shot in the upper-90 over the goalie. This was Allison’s second hat-trick in the NPSL this season and that goal took his tally to 10 goals in just six games.

At 4-3, the match became cagey and in the 80th minute, goalkeeper Vincent Tasca was shown a yellow card for handling the ball outside the box but things became more confusing when the center referee decided to issue a red card two minutes later for DOGSO after protest from the visitors and consultation with the fourth official even though defender N’Guessan was the last man.

Coach Fatoma Turay had to make a quick change bringing in Prince Monyan for Emmanuel Kollie. Monyan was involved right away making couple of one-on-one saves to deny Copa an equalizer.

The Stars again found themselves another man down to nine men when Kouassi N’Guessan was issued a second yellow card of the night in the 90th minute but the nine-men Stars were able to hold onto the 4-3 win to the delight of their fans.

With the win, the Stars moved up to first on the Keystone Conference table with a 4-1-1 record. Next up is an away game at Hershey FC at the Hershey High School on Wednesday, June 12th at 7:00 p.m.

PLSFC WOMEN TAKE FOUR POINTS OVER THE WEEKEND TO GO TOP

Philadelphia Lone Star FC Women moved top of the WPSL Colonial Division table after obtaining four points over the weekend at home with a 1-1 draw and 5-1 win against CAFC Osprey (DE) and Old Dominion Cesena USA (VA), respectively.