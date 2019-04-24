ANC National Convention Goes to Nimba

Partisans of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) say they have selected Ganta, the commercial hub of Nimba County, as venue for the party’s national convention, scheduled for Saturday, May 4, under the theme, “The Alternative Liberia Deserves.”

Accordingly, delegates are being drawn from every part of the country to attend this year’s “highly-anticipated” National Convention, during which partisans are expected to discuss a number of critical and pressing landmark national issues, while some of the “influential party heavy weights” will also fill positions during the convention.

In a statement, the ANC said ahead of the national convention, the First partisan, Alexander B. Cummings, has concluded a week-long tour in the Southeastern and Nimba Counties, where he appreciated a cross-section of citizens who are mainly supporters of the Party.

Cummings also encouraged citizens to support his party during future elections beginning with the 2020 senatorial, and the 2023 presidential elections.

While touring the counties, Mr. Cummings spoke of the need to fix the country’s economic woes, which he said has, to some extent, left the country at the bottom, in abject poverty where citizens are living on empty stomachs.

He informed citizens that it is time to change Liberia, and make it an inclusive state for everyone to access quality and affordable healthcare services, education, jobs and a share in the national cake.

Mr. Cummings said job creation should be based on competence, not on tribal connection, “because everyone needs to have equal access to the country’s resources.”

He said it is unfortunate to have a government that does not care about the citizens’ welfare, evidenced by its lack of accountability and transparency in running the affairs of the state.

Mr. Cummings said the opposition collaborating parties will keep holding the government’s feet to the fire to ensure the right things are done to better the lives of ordinary people, who cannot afford to educate their children, have access to quality healthcare and provide daily bread for their families.