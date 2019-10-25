ANC Identifies With Fire Victims

On Thursday, October 24, 2019, the leadership of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) Social Welfare Department, donated rice, clothes, and bags for clothing, as well as handbags to some fire victims in two communities in Montserrado County.

Although the causes of the fires are yet to be established, it burning flames destroyed two homes in King Gray, Paynesville and New Wroto Town, Sinkor. The incidents occurred early October, 2019.

The victims said when the disaster occurred, they called the Liberia National Fire Service, but they did not respond in time until the homes were entirely burned.

According to some of the victims, with the help of the community dwellers, the fires were eventually contained, “by then, whatever we owned had been consumed by the fires.”

Abraham S. Fallah, acting national vice-chairperson for Operations on Social Welfare Department, said the party followed the heartbroken disaster through its community coordinators. “This is why we have come to identify with our widow’s mite, because the ANC is concerned about every Liberian,” Fallah said.

Unfortunately, at the time of the disaster, a casualty involving a child was reported, while many others were made homeless.

“So we came to sympathize with you though the little we brought, though it is not enough; “little is much when God is in it.”

Mr. Fallah said the party regrets the losses incurred. “We understand the painful nature to wake up one morning and see that everything you have worked for is gone down the drain in this challenging economic crisis.”

He spoke on behalf of Alexander B. Cummings, ANC political leader, and other partisans in every part of the world, including Liberia.

“We regret the losses, but we cannot build those homes,so we have come to identify with you on behalf of the ANC, because we understand your challenges,” Mr. Fallah said.

Frances Quiah, a 51-year-old woman of New Wroto Town, who received the donation on behalf of her family, said the death of her grandchild was painful, and referred to it as the work of the devil.

Ma Frances said since the fire disaster, there has been no investigation to establish the cause, and there has been no help from the government.

She called on the government and humanitarian organizations to come to their aid, because since the fire outbreak they have been living with a family; something which they said has been “very embarrassing.”

Ma Francis thanked the ANC for identifying with them in such a difficult time in the lives of her family.

King Gray Town Chief, Byron A. Clinton, expressed gratitude to the party for the donation to the fire victims and called on the government and Civil Society Organizations to do the same.