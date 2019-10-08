ANC Donates over L$318K to Fire Victims

The leadership of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) Social Welfare Department on Monday, October 7, 2019, donated L$318,250 to victims of the fire that destroyed the Madrassah Islamic School in Paynesville on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

The party made the presentation at the United Dawah Ummah Mosque on 17th street, Sinkor, where the memorial service was held.

The fire incident occurred at an Islamic community school in Red Light’s Bassa Town, Paynesville City, where at least 26 students between the ages of 12 and 18 years as well as two instructors, met their tragic death.

Fubbi Henries, acting ANC chairman on Social Welfare Department, said the party followed the heartbroken families of the incident that took away the lives of many young kids who had gone to study the Quran, “so we came to sympathize with them and the Muslim community.”

Mr. Henries said the party regrets the losses, “though we strongly believed that the kids have gone to rest with Allah, whose word the kids were studying before they met their death.”

He spoke on behalf of Alexander B. Cummings, ANC political leader, and other partisans in every part of the world, including Liberia.

“We regret the losses, but we cannot bring them back to life. This is the reason why we have come to say sorry with our little contribution,” Henries said

Belleh Diallo, who received the donation on behalf of the bereaved families, said the deaths of the kids was painful, “but as a believer, we understand that the will of Mighty Allah cannot be avoided.”

Mr. Diallo said President George Weah and the presence of the Christian community with the Muslims since the fire incident showed that Liberians have religious tolerance and also proved that Liberians are all children of Abraham.

He thanked the ANC for identifying with the bereaved families in such a time, adding that the Muslim community accepts the will of Allah.

Alhussine Sow, Imam of the united Dawah Ummah Mosque, said they are not surprised of the ANC’s contribution. He added that it was not much about the money, but the thought of the party towards the deceased, who were expected to be future leaders of the country.

“The only thing we are praying for and asking the Liberian people to do is that if the death of the children was caused by anyone, let God help us to pray for them not to have such an evil thought next time,” Imam Sow said.