ANC Donates Food Items to Religious Community

On Thursday, April 30, 202, the political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander B. Cummings donated several food items to both the Muslim and Christian communities as a means of identifying with them during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The ANC on separate occasions presented over 150 bags of rice, oil, milk and sugar to the chief Imam of the republic of Liberia and the Liberia Council of Churches for onward distribution to the less fortunate.

Fubbi Henries, acting ANC chairman on Social Welfare Department, who donated the items on behalf of Mr. Cummings and the party, told Ali Krayee, chief Imam of Liberia, that owing to the fact that the Muslims are observing their sacred month of Ramadan at the time the country is on lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it is important that they make a little contribution that will positively affect the lives of those who cannot afford.

Henries said, “During this month of Ramadan, a period of self-denial and extension of Goodwill for the Muslims, the ANC is hereby extending a hand to the institution, may Allah hear and answer our prayers for the nation against COVID-19.”

He told the Liberia Council of Churches that the party is aware of the economic crisis the country is faced with during the troubling moment of Coronavirus pandemic and is extending a helpful hand.

Henry said even though the country is in a very difficult movement during this outbreak, the party sees it necessary to extend hands to people to the Council of Churches to keep food on the table of those who businesses were closed at the result of the lockdown.

Christopher Wleh Toe upon receiving the items on behalf of the Council of Churches expressed gratitude to ANC and promised to distribute the items to those that it was intended for.

Krayee said inasmuch the country is battling the Coronavirus disease, the Muslims are also observing the holy month of Ramadan. Hence, more donations from well-meaning Liberians for distribution to people living with disabilities and other vulnerable people should prioritized.

Krayee said as the Muslim community fast through the month of Ramadan, they are asking Allah to accept all their prayers and save the world from the Coronavirus.