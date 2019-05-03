ANC Declares Saturday ‘D-Day’ to Elect New Corp of Officers

Authorities of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) have declared Saturday, May 4, 2019 as one of those very important days in their history as delegates will elect a new corp of officers to take the party to the next general and presidential elections in 2023, a release said.
According to the release, ANC’s present political leader and former standard bearer, Alexander Benedict Cummings, said those expected to be elected in Ganta, Nimba County, will be the national executive committee members, who will take the party to the next national elections.
The ANC is one of the four opposition political parties working together. It said hundreds of their stalwarts, auxiliary groups and well-wishers have converged in Ganta for what party hierarchy terms as a “critical political decider” in view of the enormous task ahead.
“The ANC is also expected to elect a political leader whose leadership will set the tone for a progressive political direction of the party amid Liberia’s turbulent moment,” the release said.
Party officials say tomorrow’s event is indeed the ‘D-Day’ for the new political leadership, who will present their respective platforms containing the true and best alternative Liberia can count on, “if the nation must rise again to make the dreams of Liberians alive, thereby putting smiles to their faces,” the party said.
Meanwhile, reports from Ganta so far say, the ANC euphoria and momentum has gripped the this Liberian bustling commercial city that people are seen in pocket of groups discussing the party’s crucial national convention.
If the ANC is expected to make an ounce of progress in years to come, its top brass must immediately get out of the cockpit of leadership. In other words, Cummings and his current crop of lieutenants must step down and pass the baton to the next generation of younger Liberians.
Hney – I don’t understand the basis for your suggestion that Cummings and the top brass must step aside and give way to younger Liberians. As you know Cummings is a new-comer to politics and he must provide leadership to build his party so it makes no sense for him to step aside as you suggest. I think the ANC is making inroads because most young people that voted for George Weah are disenchanted and looking for an alternative because of Weah’s poor performance. The ANC stands to peel away a good chunk of CDC voters. And given the bad economic situation in the country, plus the corruption, ANC should be able to win some seats in the Legislature which will give it momentum going into general elections in 2022. That misappropriated $25 Million kinja will be George Weah’s achilles heel.
Okay Phil,
I may not have elaborated to your point of satisfaction. Sometimes as much as I try to convince you, I just can’t make it happen. We are not strange bedfellows. Maybe we need to go to Red lobster to get this thing straight. A Ghanaian national once said, “ah, if I can’t able, I will try”. So let me try.
First, Cummings is the brain and founder of the ANC. By doing so, he performed one of his patriotic duties. Indeed, Cummings deserves to be credited. Realistically, because he founded the ANC does not mean he is the creme de la creme. I am certain beyond a reasonable doubt that some younger group of Liberians who are members of the ANC, can be given the baton of leadership. In the US, we all know that Obama was not alive when the Democratic Party came into existence. But when he announced his bid for the presidency, the younger Americans, often referred to as the Millennials, propelled Obama to highest office of the land. Is it possible for such a thing to be replicated in Liberia? (I am an outsider, not a Cummings acolyte, God knows I am not a hater either).
Secondly, Cummings when he ran in 2017, he performed abysmally. He didn’t have a populist message neither did he garner up to 15% of the vote. Cummings’ economic message made a mockery of himself. Cummings told the Liberian people about his business connections. But again, that particular message was the moral equivalent of selling snake oil. The fact that Cummings worked for Coco-Cola does not mean that he’s got presidential credentials. A person who jumps into the politics of government, having worked in the business world is not automatically fit to serve as a president.
Thirdly, Cummings is not as popular as some people would like us think. The planned ANC convention that’s headed for Nimba County speaks volumes. Sen. Johnson of Nimba and thousands of Nimbaians are unbelievably unhappy with Cummings. Nimba is blessed with good soil, gorgeous women and a host of educators. Nimba is also rich with people who are eligible voters. If some hardcore notables of Nimba are uneasy about Cummings’ presence there, Cummings needs to think twice. A local mayor in Nimba states that he cannot guarantee Kolubah’s security while the convention heats up. Kolubah is supposedly a follower of the ANC.
Cummings is a patriot. He’s not a demon. The magical point to be reckoned with is that no harm will be done if a younger person is empowered to sit in the cockpit of the ANC. Am I wrong?
Phil, you brought up the 25-million dollar deal. You predict that it could spell Weah’s death knell. I don’t know why that specific topic popped up. But, the truth is that if Cummings makes the 25-milion dollar deal a political talking point, he’ll be shamefully exposed to a disastrous awakening. That’s because the Liberian voters will say that they want to hear something different than jarring about 25 million dollars. Some voters might suggest that “if” he becomes president, money will get stolen under his watch. So what is new?
Road construction is ongoing. Homes of Liberian residents are being electrified. There are many things that need to be addressed. Of course, the economy is one of them. But on the whole, fake news of incompetence hits the wires every day. We are told that Weah has a private jet. Weah has a yatch. Of course, no one knows where the yatch and private jet are hidden. Is Weah afraid to bring his yatch to Liberia?
Who spreads this rumor about Weah? The underground political operatives? The Liberian people will someday understand that poor Weah was being bamboozled by his enemies. When the truth emerges, the young men and women will once again come back to CDC.