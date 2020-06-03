AML Train Accident Investigation Reaches “Settlement”

The investigation of an ArcelorMittal train accident that allegedly claimed the life of a 38-year-old man is said to have ended in what appears to be an amicable settlement between the family of the deceased and the management of the iron ore concessionaire.

According to the local traffic office at the Ganta Police Detail, the family of the deceased had promised not to take legal action against the management of ArcelorMittal, leaving the both parties agreeing to reconcile their case with an out-of-court settlement.

On May 16, Police in Ganta, Nimba County investigated an accident case involving a 38-year-old man, who was allegedly killed by a locomotive operated by iron ore concessionaire, ArcelorMittal Liberia, between Duo and Bonadin towns.

The victim, Saye Gweh, 38 was the father of five children from Bonadin, Zahn Clan, in the Meinpea Mah Administrative District.

According to the report, the lifeless body of Saye Gweh was found laying in the middle of the track between 171 and 172 kilometers of the railroad from Buchanan to Yekepa.

It is not clear whether he was really killed by the train, but Ganta Crime Services Division (CSD) said the 15-person quarantine jury investigation found that he sustained multiple fractures on his left arm and also sustained injury on his forehead and therefore declaring that the man died from train accident.

From the onset of the investigation, the CSD quoted the operator of the train as saying that when he noticed that the locomotive hit something that appears like human, he stopped and informed the private security guard on duty.

The security, in turn, informed the community, which was able to identify the victim upon arrival at the scene.

“After the quarantine jury investigation, they established that the man was killed by the train,” said CSD officer Redeemer Toe, of the Ganta Police detail.

The company, through its Communications Manager Amanda Hill, confirmed the accident, but said the fatality was reported to the national security and the investigation was ongoing.

However, how the parties reached a compromised outside court settlement is not too clear, as the police did not document a withdrawal statement from neither AML nor the victim’s family.

With regard to the latest development between the family and the concessionaire, Ms. Hill had this to say: “Based on an appeal from the victim’s family, ArcelorMittal Liberia made a small gratuity payment to assist with the funeral arrangements of the deceased. The victim’s family confirmed that the amount received from the Company is in no way the acceptance of liability. ArcelorMittal Liberia continues to cooperate with the police during its investigation of the matter.”

Meanwhile, there are speculations that Gweh may have been drunk and laid down on the train track to rest after a night of hunting, when he met his demise; while in the others suspect foul play and his body was placed on the train track to appear as though he was killed by the train.

Details of the investigation at the CSD office in Ganta indicates that the management of ArcelorMittal Liberia brought in a video recording that shows how the accident occurred. Whether or not it was the recording that convinced the family to reach a compromise in the case is yet to be established.

However, it was established that AML provided some unspecified amount as compensation to the bereaved family, according to police source.

This is the second fatality to occur on the railroad on Nimba side this year. About two months ago, it was alleged, a father of four children was allegedly killed by train around the Zuluyee on Sanniquellie Road, but what became of the case is yet to be established.

The man, Saye Paymein was a resident of Zuluyee Town.