AMEU Graduate School Students Appreciate Daily Observer For COVID-19 Fight

Amid the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, students from the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) Graduate Program of Master of Arts in International Development (MAID) over the weekend visited the headquarters of the Daily Observer, in Paynesville, and made a cash donation of L$10,000 to the management of the entity as a demonstration of appreciating the role of the Liberian media in disseminating messages that could aid in the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“A key part of our responsibility as emerging development practitioners and diplomats is to muster courage and motivate change as well as development in our society, both in times of peace and of crisis,” Emmanuel Sanor, spokesperson for the student group, said as he presented the cash.

Sanor said there is much needed to appreciate media institutions like the Daily Observer and others, because among hundreds of other institutions as countries round the world continue to struggle with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one or any other institution has the power to tell the stories from a better informed background than media institutions.

“Our nation is now in a ‘state of war’ — but a war without guns and bullets. The enemy in this war is merciless, invisible, and indiscriminate. It shows no interest in reaping the usual spoils of war such as properties or wealth. Yes, this Coronavirus is a flatfooted and ruthless killer that we all must fight to eliminate from our country and the world in general,” Sanor admonished.

He said COVID-19 has sown a seed of agony and its mission is to turn the entire world into one big death trap.

“As a student group, we don’t have much but we care. We do so in acknowledgment of the fact that the capacity of COVID-19 to achieve this brutish goal cannot be underestimated, more so considering its skyrocketing rates of impact in the world.

“It has already affected over five million people with over three hundred thousand deaths worldwide as of May 20,” he emphasized.

Receiving the cash donation from the AMEU student group, Mr. George Newton, head of finance department at the Daily Observer, thanked the students, assuring them of his institution’s commitment to tirelessly serve the country and its people.

“We appreciate you. For us, we are not looking at how much is the amount but your status as students, and the sacrifice you have made to reach out to us speaks volumes of your love for the job we do in caring for the country and a world we call our own,” Mr. Newton said.

Newton meanwhile used the occasion to call on the general public to show up and do business with the Daily Observer as its offices are opened and functioning well.

“Universities, other schools and the business community are welcome to advertise with us. Bring your flyers spreading positive messages aimed at the fight against COVID-19, and we will serve you well. We have discounts based on how you transact with us. We are open to helping in a lot more ways other than just publishing news stories,” Newton concluded.