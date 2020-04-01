AME University Appoints Interim President

The Board of Trustees of the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) has appointed a new interim president in the person of Rev. Alvin E. Attah.

Performing the ceremony on Tuesday, March 31, the 1st Vice Chairperson of the Board, Dr. Josephine George–Francis, asserted that the Board of Trustees has absolute confidence that, under the leadership of Rev. Attah, the University will continue strongly in its pursuit for excellence. She indicated that the Board is convinced that Rev. Attah has the ability to demonstrate leadership skills necessary for the dynamic pursuit of the goals and objectives embodied in the vision and mission of the University.

In response, the Interim President Attah thanked the Board of Trustees for the preferment and embraced his new position with utmost humanity and much honesty. “My driving force remains service with Competence, Integrity, and Commitment”, said Rev. Attah at the turning over ceremony.

Rev. Alvin E. Attah holds a BSc. Degree in Physics from the University of Calabar, Nigeria; a MSc. Degree in Project Management from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria; a MBA in Management from University of Liberia, and a MTh. Degree in Theology from the Cuttington University Graduate School of Professional Studies.

He previously served as an Examiner for the West African Examination Council in Nigeria, a full-time faculty and Research Fellow at the University of Calabar in Nigeria. In the public service, he worked as the Deputy National Authorizing Officer at the Ministry of Planning and Economic Affairs in Monrovia; Deputy Minister for Economic Management at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, and most recently, as the Associate Vice President for Administration at the AME University. He is currently the Senior Pastor of Eliza Turner Memorial AME Church, Camp Johnson Road, Monrovia, Liberia.