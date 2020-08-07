Amdocs Expands Agreement with Orange Liberia

Amdocs’ open and dynamic portfolio enables Orange Liberia to deliver greater choice, faster time to market, reliability and flexibility for 4G/LTE and 5G

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, this week announced that Orange Liberia has partnered with Amdocs to upgrade its end-to-end digital enablement platform to reduce time-to-market and easily enable launching more innovative, personalized offers and bundles, including mobile, internet and Orange Money services to its customers.

According to Amdocs, Communications Service Providers (CSPs) worldwide are embarking on an accelerated journey to transform their businesses and deliver new innovative consumer and enterprise services. As part of Orange Liberia’s Kilimanjaro transformation journey, the project plans to improve the company’s network reliability while decreasing its ongoing maintenance costs. With Amdocs’ digital enablement platform, Orange Liberia is able to launch new services faster and easier, and deliver better, robust customer experiences without the need for lengthy deployments.

Leveraging the Amdocs solution’s sophisticated metering capabilities enabled by a highly-configurable business standards-compliant rules engine, Orange Liberia will be able to effectively manage the impact of data growth on its current network and grow its customer base by offering innovative and personalized services that enhance the end-user experience. With an eye towards Orange’s future network evolution, the delivered Amdocs solution is 5G NSA capable and 5G SA-ready, all based on a modern and advanced architecture. Orange can rapidly introduce and monetize enhanced mobile broadband, ultra-reliable low-latency services, as well as IoT offerings, and advanced enterprise and consumer applications based on 5G capabilities.

Mr. Greg Cardoza, Chief Technology Officer at Orange Liberia said: “Amdocs has long been a trusted partner for Orange in Liberia, and we are delighted to be working closely alongside them on this journey. We look forward to providing a world class experience and delivering exciting new services to our customers at speed.”

Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Amdocs Media, Network & Technology, said that: “Organizations that focus on customer experience outperform the market by a significant margin. By modernizing its digital enablement platform with Amdocs, Orange will be in a strong position to grow its revenue and reach by delivering amazing experiences and improving interactions for its customers.”

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Along with its 25,000 employees, the company partners with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. “Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud,” the company said in a statement.