Ambassadors FC Unveil Home/Away Kits for 2020/21 League Season

LFA Women’s Division club Ambassadors FC have officially unveiled their new home and Away Jersey ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Produced by ZukSport Wears, the club will wear their stripe traditional Royal Blue and White colors as the home kit, while the Pink and Black Jersey designed in Purple will be used as Away Jersey.

Ambassadors, formerly Naskid, are rebranding their club after completing the signing of several players including Annietta Trapeh on a loan deal from Cece United, Linda Gaye from Blanco FC, Zinneh S. Kaikai – Senior Professionals, Jacqueline Gooding of Island Queens, Princess Davis from World Girls, Success Gbelefolo from Senior Professionals, Matilda Mansaray from Mogbwemo Queens, Kadiatu C.K. Dumbuya from Soccer Queens and Wuyah Mohai from Blanco FC.

The club has also revealed that midfielder, Kebbeh Lamin, will maintain the captaincy after holding the armband for the previous season. Ophelia Tobay will serve as Deputy Captain, followed by newly signed forwardAnnieta Tarpeh and Aline J. Capehart.

Ambassadors are expected to kickoff their 2020/2021 campaign against Hippo in Harbel, Margibi County.

