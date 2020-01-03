Ambassador Kemayah Donates US$1,000 to Lofa County Sports Association

County Meet Set to Kickoff Saturday, January 4

Lofa County Sports teams continue to receive support ahead of the official kickoff of the 2019/20 National County Sports Meet (NCSM).

Weeks after Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee presented a huge consignment of sporting materials to the county, another prominent son of the county, Amb. Dee Maxwell S. Kemayah has identified with the county’s teams through a cash donation of one thousand United States Dollars (US$1,000).

Robert Sammie presented the cash on behalf of the Amb. Kemayah and described the gesture as his modest contribution to the county’s teams.

According to Mr. Sammie, the Liberian diplomat sees sport as the best unifier and therefore called on all Lofians to join forces together to promote the image of the County through sports.

Momo Cyrus, chairman of the county’s sports association, lauded Amb. Kemayah for the “timely gesture” and reemphasized that it is time for Lofa to win the tournament.

Mr. Cyrus said a huge amount of funds have been expended since the teams commenced preparation in April of 2019, and therefore urged other Lofians, particularly lawmakers and county leaders, to support the county.

“We are ready and fully prepared for the 2019/2020 County Meet. Behold, this is our time,” Mr. Cyrus added.

He also commended Senators Steve Zargo and George Tingbeh for their contributions to the team thus far, but noted that more still needs to be done from other citizens and officials of Government who hail from Lofa County.

Lofa is one of the host counties for the preliminary stages of the tournament and is yet to win the competition. The “Wologizi Boys” are in Group ‘B’ and will host Nimba and Bong counties in Voinjama City.

Meanwhile, contrary to speculations that the tournament has been postponed to a later date, Youth and Sports Minister, D. Zoegar Wilson, has disclosed that the tournament will kick off as scheduled for this weekend in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

He also added that the counties have received initial allotments of two thousand United States dollars each for participation and the rest of their respective participation fees will be disbursed this week.

The opening match will be played at the Doris Williams Sports Pitch when host, Grand Bassa, faces Rivercess County in both kickball and football.

Group ‘A’ comprises the host Grand Bassa County, Sinoe and Margibi counties, while Group ‘C’ includes host Maryland, Grand Gedeh, River Gee and Grand Kru counties.

Group ‘D’ comprises of defending football champions and host Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Montserrado and Gbarpolu counties.