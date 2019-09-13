Amb. Kronyanh Presents Letters of Credence to Italian President Mattarella

­

-Promises to cement Liberia-Italy relations

Liberia’s Ambassador accredited to Italy, Andrew W. Kronyanh, has presented his Letters of Credence to Italian President Sergio Mattarella, officially accrediting him as Liberia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Italy, a dispatch from the Liberian Embassy in Rome, Italy has said.

According to the dispatch, the presentation ceremony was held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Quirinal in Rome.

Before presenting his credentials to President Mattarella, Amb. Kronyanh said, “I bring you warm greetings from President George Weah on this auspicious occasion marking my presentation of Letters of Credence.

The dispatch said that Amb. Kronyanh used the occasion to express gratitude and appreciation to the Government and people of Italy for the collaboration and tremendous support it rendered Liberia in the past, especially in the areas of road construction, commerce, banking, forestry, and education.

Kronyanh thanked President Mattarella, and his Government for the warm reception accorded him upon arrival in the Italian Capital Rome, as resident Ambassador in that country.

While hailing the excellent bilateral relations between Liberia and Italy, the Liberian Envoy particularly praised the Italian government for its intervention during the outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus disease (EVD) in Liberia in 2014 and 2015, which claimed the lives of thousands of Liberians.

Shortly after the ceremony, Amb. Kronyanh added, “It is with great honor and pleasure for me to present my Letters of Credence accrediting me as Ambassador Liberia to Italy.”

“On this occasion, it is with great pleasure that I would like to present to the President Matarella, and the friendly people of Italy the warmest wishes of happiness and prosperity together with the expression of sincere friendship from President Weah, and Liberian Government and People,” Amb. Kronyanh declared.

The Liberian Diplomat recalled with deep satisfaction, the role of Italy in the Ebola crisis in the country, adding, “the Government and people of Liberia will forever remember the timely intervention and support of the Government of Italy in deploying a team of medical experts to Liberia headed by Dr. Antonino Dicaro, Director of the Microbiology Laboratory and Infectious Disease.”

He said Liberians will particularly remember, with deep appreciation, the mobile Laboratory team that was dispatched to the Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) Treatment Center in Liberia’s northern region of Foya, Lofa County where the death toll of Ebola victims was very high, stressing that the total financial support of Italy to the Ebola fight run over €50 million, which included food supply and drugs.

He told the Italian leader that his appointment by President Weah is a clear demonstration of Liberia’s interest and commitment to excellent bilateral relations with the Republic of Italy, and to strengthen the already existing cordial relationship between the two nations.

“I am pleased to share with you that the Liberian government has developed “the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), which is focused on lifting Liberians from poverty through the creation of a vibrant private sector, and a middle-income class for its citizens,” Amb. Kronyanh further said.

The Liberian Envoy then said that during his tour of duty in Italy, he intends to vigorously engage the Italian private sector aimed at attracting Foreign Direct Investments to Liberia as a means of contributing to the country’s national agenda.

Kronyahn also said that while in Italy, he intends to work hard so as to strengthen the bilateral engagements with the Italian Government aimed at identifying new areas of collaboration and partnership.

The Liberian diplomat used the occasion to extend an invitation to the Italian government and companies to come and invest in the Liberian economy.

He observed that after the consummation of diplomatic relationship between the two countries prior to the Liberian civil upheaval in 1990, Italy was actively engaged with Liberia providing a number of technical supports in the areas of road construction, commerce, banking, forestry, and education.

He called on the Italian government to continue its investment in these critical sectors particularly aimed at enhancing Liberia’s Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

Amb. Kronyanh particularly applauded Italy also for its intervention in the areas of human resource capacity building of Liberia, specifically referencing the provision of training for medical personnel at the A. M. Dogliotti College of Medicine at the University of Liberia.

“It is worth mentioning that Italy has been the major donor to the medical college since it was established in 1962,” he said.

He added that over the years, the relationship between both Liberia and Italy has continued to be cordial with Italy making significant contributions to the economic growth of Liberia referencing several Italian sponsored projects in the country.

Kronyanh said as a clear manifestation of Italy’s commitment to Liberia, the Italian Government in March 2008, committed itself to supporting community-based farming organizations (CBFO) in Nimba, Maryland and Grand Kru counties respectively, following the signing of the inter-country coordination for West Africa Food Security Project, valued at 1.5 million Euro, an Italian government funded project aimed at strengthening the two government’s relations.

He lauded Italy for granting a total debt waiver to Liberia in the framework of the Paris Club, which he said the Government and people of Liberia will forever remain eternally grateful to Italy.

“Mr. President, it is worth to remember that the Italian contribution to the XI European Development Fund is 12.53%. and your contribution to the total resources allocated by the EU to Liberia for the period 2014-2020 amounts to almost 35 million Euros, and Italy actively supports interventions in favor of Liberia in the context if the EDF Committee decision making process,” Amb. Kronyanh told the Italian leader.

He further observed that the Italian approach toward Africa must take into consideration the radical changes, which are going on in the continent, adding, “Our government’s PAPD, which enables a framework for active engagement in the alleviation of extreme poverty of deprived Liberians through sustainable welfare activities to include job creation in the Agro-industry and Fishery, and encourage local manufacturing to add value to locally grown consumables.”

Kronyanh also used the occasion to appreciate Italy for accommodating Liberians, who lived and played in that country stressing that the Liberian people feel a deep feeling of friendship and hospitality towards the Government and people of Italy for the generosity accorded to “our President during his professional soccer career in Europe, especially in Italy, where he clinched three awards the same year.”

He indicated that with this warmth hospitality, the Government and people of Liberia look forward to evaluate new fields of cooperation in the framework of PAPD to further increase bilateral relations in every field of common interest.

“I would like to assure you that I am taking on this mission with a sincere spirit and with a deep sense of respect, responsibility, good will and enthusiasm,” he said.

Amb. Kronyanh then added that while he is on his tour of duty in Italy, he will work closely with all the relevant departments in that country in further expanding and strengthening the already existing excellent and friendly relations between Liberia and Italy.