Amb. Kemayah Lauds Int’l Community for ‘Renewed, Unwavering Support’

Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., Liberia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), has lauded the International Community for its overwhelming support during the recent June 7 protest in Liberia.

Amb. Kemayah said the International Community clearly articulated its perspectives, emphasizing the need to protect, reinforce, and sustain democracy, peace and security in the country.

He described the International Community’s action as a “genuine manifestation of its renewed and unwavering support for the endeavors of the Government of Liberia and continuity of democracy, peace, security and development in Liberia”.

According to a dispatch, Kemayah made the statement during a meeting of the Liberia Configuration of the United Nations Peace-building Commission at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Ambassador Kemayah proposed the meeting in order to take stock of economic, political and social developments in Liberia within the framework of the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), and consider the Liberian government’s response to the June 7 protest.

He said: “On behalf of President Weah, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the International Community for its continued and immeasurable support. Many of you played a very integral role in the outcome of the just ended protest. Truly, as the President has stated, the young and promising democracy in Liberia was tried, tested; and it has proven to be mature, resilient, and strong. We would not have come this far without the invaluable support of the international community and the resilience of the Liberian people. Today, we feel more assured with the renewed commitment coming from the international community to support the endeavors of the Government and People of Liberia for the sustenance of a peaceful, democratic, stable and prosperous country.”

Kemayah also lauded ECOWAS, the AU, the United Nations and other members of the International community for being very pro-active and forthright in articulating their perspectives on the protest. “We note ECOWAS expressed its disappointment that the petition by the protesters was not delivered to the officials of the Liberian Government on June 7, in spite of all the elaborate mediation efforts and arrangements made by the Government, Local and International Stakeholders in relation to the protest,” he said.

He assured the International Community that despite the action of the protesters, the Government of Liberia under the Leadership of President George Weah, remains resolved to do all it can to sustain democracy, peace, security and development for all in Liberia.

Amb. Kemayah recalled that the Government’s resolve was evidenced by the way in which it responded and guided the June 7 protest, creating a peaceful and safe environment for protesters to assemble, an act that was commended by the International Community.

He then reminded Liberians that, “we all have a shared responsibility to continue to thread the path of sustaining democracy, peace, security and dialogue.” He encouraged all Stakeholders to take advantage of the opportunity for the round-table dialogue proposed by President Weah to constructively engage with the government.

Amb. Kemayah used the meeting to reiterate his call for support for the full implementation of the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development and the Liberia Multi-Partner Trust Fund (LMPTF), policies that are aimed at supporting Liberia’s efforts to sustained democracy, peace and security and implementing the 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“There is no quick fix to an extremely broken economy which was inherited by the administration of President Weah. As the Government of Liberia makes continuous efforts in shaping the economic landscape of the country, we crave the assistance of all of our partners to continue to place Liberia on the front burner. We encourage sustained and robust engagements in discussing Liberia’s peace, democratic and development priorities. We need assistance for road connectivity, coastal highway, job creation, electricity, forestry, agriculture, healthcare, education, youth’s and women’s empowerment, just to name a few. Most of all, we encourage support from all of our partners for the full implementation of our Flagship National Development Plan – the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development — and the Liberia Multi-Partner Trust Fund (LMPTF),” Kemayah emphasized.

He stressed that, “support for the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development will bring about much needed revival in the Liberian economy, ensure that Liberia becomes self-reliant in food production, particularly growing our staple food, rice, and largely enhance the empowerment and livelihood of the Liberian people.”

Kemayah hailed United Nations Peace-building Commission and the Liberia Configuration of the Peace-building Commission for continuously providing an ideal platform where a much-desired support for Liberia’s peace-building priorities can be articulated and mobilized.

He expressed the confidence that the Peace-building Commission will continue to intensely collaborate with inter-governmental institutions in order to formulate innovative ways to bolster partnership with all relevant stakeholders for peace and development in the country.