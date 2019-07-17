Amb. Kemayah Hails Joint UNDP/DPPA Programs

Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., Liberia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has hailed the “Joint United Nations Development Program (UNDP)-United Nations Department of Political and Peace-building Affairs (DPPA) program on Building National Capacities for Conflict Prevention.”

According to a dispatch, Amb. Kemayah said he hailed the agency for providing essential capacity, critical to sustaining the hard-won peace and advancing development priorities in Liberia.

The two programs are significantly a cross-pillar initiative that aims to enhance United Nations (UN) support to national stakeholders on conflict prevention, and sustaining peace. Liberia is among 49 beneficiaries of the program across Africa, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Amb. Kemayah told a high-level partner event of the Joint UNDP/DPPA program on building national capacities for conflict prevention that the joint program provides strong support, through the United Nations Resident Coordinator to national stakeholders, including the ministries of Internal Affairs (MIA) and Justice to strengthen national capacities for conflict prevention.

Kemayah made specific mention of the “support of the Peace and Development Adviser to institutions of the government, and other national entities, in dialogue and national mediation processes; the establishment and operation of national infrastructures and mechanisms for peace; such as county and district peace committees in partnership with MIA in collaboration with the Liberia Land Authority (LLA); the implementation of the Land Rights Act (LRA) and Local Government Act (LGA); which are vital to implement the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development,” Liberia’s national development plan.

“In Liberia, the Peace and Development Adviser provides strong support, through the UN Resident Coordinator to national stakeholders, including MIA and the Ministry of Justice to strengthen local capacities for conflict prevention.

“We are pleased to report that since her deployment, the Peace and Development Adviser has tirelessly supported the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs/Office of the President and other national partners such as the Liberia Council of Churches in dialogue and national mediation processes to avert political crises, the establishment and operation of national infrastructures and mechanisms for peace, such as county and district peace committees in partnership with the Ministry of Internal Affairs; and, in collaboration with the LLA, the implementation of the LRA and LGA, which the Liberian government considers the twin propellers of the PAPD.”

Amb. Kemayah used the occasion to acknowledge the support of the strengthened Resident Coordinator’s Office to the Liberian government and commended United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, for his insightful reforms to the UN Peace and Security pillar; and the re-positioning of the UN development system; fundamental to realigning the entire UN country presence towards sustainable development and peace.

He also expressed on behalf of President George Weah, profound gratitude to the UN for its continued support to the Government and people of Liberia in their efforts to sustain peace, security and democracy.

Amb. Kemayah then reassured the UN that the Liberian government remains committed and resolute in the maintenance and sustenance of the gains achieved over the last 15 years.

“Liberia has made remarkable progress over 15 years with the support of our development partners. In the wake of the successful completion of the mandate of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL), and its subsequent departure; the government remains committed and resolute in the maintenance and sustenance of the gains achieved, and to address further challenges,” Amb. Kemayah said.

The high-level partner event of the Joint UNDP/DPPA program on Building National Capacities for Conflict Prevention convened on Monday, July 15, 2019 on the margins of the high-level political forum (HLPF) on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ongoing at the UN Headquarters in New York.