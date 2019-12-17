Alphonso Armah Youth Football Tourney Kicks-Off Tomorrow at ATS

The second edition of the annual Alphonso Armah Youth Football Tournament is set to officially kickoff on Wednesday, December 18, at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS).

Over 288 youthful talents from 16 participating teams will use the tournament to showcase their potentials and compete for the tournament’s prestigious trophy.

The 16 teams were earlier drawn into four different groups during a random selection draw held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the ATS.

The tournament was inaugurated in 2018 to honor the memory of the Liberia Football Association’s late Secretary General Alphonso Armah, who died on November 11, 2015.

Ahead of the tournament’s official kickoff, this year’s edition has received massive support from prominent individuals.

On November 18, 2019, the organizers of the tournament disclosed that former Liberia national football team Captain, William Jebor has been named chief patron of the youth tournament, and will serve as Ambassador of the tournament worldwide.

Jebor also offered to underwrite the tuition fees of the Most Valuable Player in this year’s tournament at a desired school. Additionally, he has also offered a one-year scholarship to three of the late Alphonso Armah kids.

Also in November, former Montserrado County Representative Candidate Paulita C. Wie donated a total of US$500 to the tournament, while Patrick O’Neal Julu, Chief Executive Officer of the Project Football & POJ- JOS group of Companies Liberia, donated US$50 towards the tournament and provided additional US$50 for the tournament’s would-be highest goal scorer.

In Group A, Cape Mount Young Stars, LFA 2019 Heroes Cup Champions Junior Marshal Football Academy, Massa Football Academy, and last year’s runners up CT United Football Academy, will compete for the top two spots in the group.

Defending champions Cece United will face Roza Football Academy, Wilson Corner Football Academy and Bethlehem Football Academy in Group B as they defend their title.

Cece United won the inaugural edition of the tournament in December of 2018 after defeating CT United 1-0 in the Grand Final at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

Elsewhere in Group C, Destiny Football Academy, Junior United Academy, Project Football Academy and Soccer Ambassador Football Academy will compete against each other to qualify to the next stage of the tournament.

Finally, in Group D, LEAD Monrovia Football Academy, will be hoping to win another trophy after emerging as winners of the Orange Youth Football Tournament when they go against Discoveries Football Academy, Logan Town Football Academy and Sam Johnson Football Academy.

The five-day tournament will end on December 22, at the ATS with a single team emerging as winners and several individual players walking away with awards.

Former Vice President Joseph Boakai will serve as ‘Special Guest’ at the finals of the tournament on December 22, and will do the kickoff of the Final.