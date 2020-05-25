Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Local Chapter Recounts Progress

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., ETA BETA Omega Chapter says the first quarter of 2020 has been quite exciting for both the members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Eta Beta Omega (HBO) Chapter and the communities and partners they serve.

Alpha Kappa Alpha’s (AKA) mission is to cultivate and encourage high scholastic and ethical standards, to promote unity and friendship among college women, to study and help alleviate problems concerning girls and women in order to improve their social stature, to maintain a progressive interest in college life, and to be of “Service to All Mankind”.

A release quoting the group of its progress said since the beginning of the year, the sorority has administered various programs focused on its international targets.

“On January 20th, Martin Luther King Day, the sorority held its annual Community Impact Day, MLK Day of Service, at the Pediatric Ward of the JFK Hospital. Members read books and donated 50 care packages to patients; including various sizes of diapers, crackers, juice boxes, lollipops, crayons, and coloring books,” the release said.

The release further indicated that on Friday, Feb 7th, the sorority hosted the ‘Pink Goes Red.’ This is another one of the AKA’s Community Impact Days under the target, “Women’s Health Care and Wellness”. Two events were held on this day at different times to make sure women had the choice of an activity that best suited their schedule. The first was spinning classes in the morning at Ultimate Fitness Gym, and the second was an evening yoga class at Monrovia Wellness Center.

According to the release, Eta Beta Omega partnered with Vagina Monologues on March 5th to share information on Fibroid Health through the knowledge of Dr. Nicole Cooper. This was another program under the women’s health target. Also, in March, the sorority assisted in the funding of Redemption Hospital’s Oxygen Plant which was approximately 2 years in disrepair. With the knowledge that patients often die in transit to other facilities because of the lack of an operational oxygen plant, HBO saw this as an immediate call to action. Other contributors of the fundraising effort include Redemption Hospital, The Rotary Club of Monrovia, Eid Foundation, and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Each month at Bella Casa Hotel, AKA hosts sessions for their Signature Program, College Admissions Process (CAP). The program is designed to assist junior and senior class high school students in their efforts to enter college by providing a hands-on approach that includes all the steps from researching various colleges to actually completing the application process.

“Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Eta Beta Omega Chapter, would like to thank the local community for the role they play for the sorority to fund their programs. The sorority’s annual fundraisers; The Ivy Ball in December and Taste of Liberia & More in April, are the sole means of financing the mentioned initiatives as well as countless others, Merit Based Scholarships for College Women in particular. Without the support and contributions of the local community in attending our fundraisers, these programs would not be possible,” the release added.