ALJA’s 2020 National Convention to Go Virtual

The Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA) has announced plans to host its day-long 2020 National Convention virtually via Zoom video webinar. The decision to go virtual is due to the surge of Coronavirus cases in several cities in the United States of America.

The Association says the decision to move its National Convention to a single day is also intended to protect the health and safety of its members as well as the dozens of delegates from the United States, Liberia and other parts of the world who were expected to attend an in-person convention in the state of New Jersey.

In a press release issued on Monday, August 17, 2020, the Association said this year’s Virtual National Convention will be held on the theme: “The Media, the Rule of Law and the Culture of Impunity in Liberia.” ALJA says several prominent professionals, activists, and media personalities from the United States and Liberia will serve as discussants during the four-hour virtual event, which will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 beginning at 10 am EST. The event will be streamed live on KMTV and other media outlets.

The Association pointed out that while the virtual conference is no substitute for the traditional in-person camaraderie which characterizes all ALJA National conventions that include several different events spanning the course of four days, it nonetheless provides an opportunity for the Association to address contemporary National and media-related issues that keep its members connected virtually.

The 2020 convention will mark the Association’s 6th National Convention since it was resuscitated in 2014 after nearly a decade of dormancy. The 2019 convention, which was held in Minneapolis, Minnesota, witnessed the largest turnout of Liberian Journalists from across the diaspora, Liberia, and other parts of the world.

The Organizing Committee of Convention 2020, chaired by the President of the Delaware Valley Chapter, Mr. Jackson Seton, is working to ensure the participation of all active chapters as well as members and partners of the Association across the United States, Liberia, Europe and other parts of the world for a successful outcome.

Other members of the eight-person committee include Dr. Samuel Johnson Co-chairman., the Acting President of the Midwest Chapter Wilmot Kayou, Assistant National Secretary General Cyrus McGee, the President of the New England Chapter, Alphonso Zeon Soe, Kadiatu Brohiri, and Melissa Chea Annan. The Vice President of ALJA, Mr. Pewee Baysah serves as ex-officio on the Committee.

ALJA is a conglomeration of current and retired Liberian journalists residing in the Americas. It is a 501c (3) non-profit organization. The Association was founded in 1998 and is committed to advancing press freedom through media capacity building and the fostering of good governance in Liberia through media advocacy.